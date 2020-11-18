Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Expanded 8.6% Year Over Year in the Third Quarter of 2020, According to IDC

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP) increased for the first time since the second quarter of 2018, growing 8.6% year over year to nearly 26.2 million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, the year-over-year expansion was driven by the demand for low-end, cost-effective inkjet devices for home working and home education.

Notable highlights from the third quarter include:

Year-over-year increases in unit shipments were observed in the three largest regional markets – the United States, Western Europe, and China. The growth was stimulated by increased working and learning from home, which require affordable printers for home-based printing.

HP Inc. and Canon posted significant year-over-year growth in global shipments at 22.7% and 12.1% respectively.

Both the inkjet and laser markets posted year-over-year growth in 3Q20, registering gains of 13.8% and 2.0% respectively.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2020

(based on unit shipments) Companies 3Q20 Unit

Shipments 3Q20 Market

Share 3Q19 Unit

Shipments 3Q19 Market

Share 3Q20/3Q19

Growth 1. HP Inc. 11,599,535 44% 9,450,906 39% +22.7% 2. Canon Group 5,584,533 21% 4,983,323 21% +12.1% 3. Epson 4,148,285 16% 4,632,230 19% -10.4% 4. Brother 1,781,660 7% 1,848,512 8% -3.6% 5. Kyocera Group 407,136 2% 504,593 2% -19.3% Others 2,640,050 10% 2,664,802 11% -0.9% Total 26,161,199 100% 24,084,366 100% +8.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, November 2020

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices whose primary application is document printing in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC).

Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide shipments for the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies in 3Q19 and 3Q20 is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006085/en/