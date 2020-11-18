Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Expanded 8.6% Year Over Year in the Third Quarter of 2020, According to IDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:28pm EST

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP) increased for the first time since the second quarter of 2018, growing 8.6% year over year to nearly 26.2 million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, the year-over-year expansion was driven by the demand for low-end, cost-effective inkjet devices for home working and home education.

Notable highlights from the third quarter include:

  • Year-over-year increases in unit shipments were observed in the three largest regional markets – the United States, Western Europe, and China. The growth was stimulated by increased working and learning from home, which require affordable printers for home-based printing.
  • HP Inc. and Canon posted significant year-over-year growth in global shipments at 22.7% and 12.1% respectively.
  • Both the inkjet and laser markets posted year-over-year growth in 3Q20, registering gains of 13.8% and 2.0% respectively.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2020
(based on unit shipments)

Companies

 

3Q20 Unit
Shipments

 

3Q20 Market
Share

 

3Q19 Unit
Shipments

 

3Q19 Market
Share

 

3Q20/3Q19
Growth

1. HP Inc.

 

11,599,535

 

44%

 

9,450,906

 

39%

 

+22.7%

2. Canon Group

 

5,584,533

 

21%

 

4,983,323

 

21%

 

+12.1%

3. Epson

 

4,148,285

 

16%

 

4,632,230

 

19%

 

-10.4%

4. Brother

 

1,781,660

 

7%

 

1,848,512

 

8%

 

-3.6%

5. Kyocera Group

 

407,136

 

2%

 

504,593

 

2%

 

-19.3%

Others

 

2,640,050

 

10%

 

2,664,802

 

11%

 

-0.9%

Total

 

26,161,199

 

100%

 

24,084,366

 

100%

 

+8.6%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, November 2020

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A4 devices whose primary application is document printing in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
  • Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC).
  • Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide shipments for the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies in 3Q19 and 3Q20 is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pPOET TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
04:45pWESTWATER RESOURCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : T. Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, to Retire at Year-End
AQ
04:45pAlign Technology to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 23, 2020
GL
04:45pHome Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program
GL
04:45pT. Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack, to Retire at Year-End
GL
04:45pPOET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:44pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Elects Cynthia L. Egan to Chair its Board of Directors
PR
04:43pHAYMAKER ACQUISITION CORP. II : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Announces Over-Night Marketed Public Offering
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'
2S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
3Oil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5CME GROUP INC. : ANALYSIS: Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ