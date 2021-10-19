Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

10/19/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OREM, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "WWAC.U" beginning on October 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols " WWAC" and " WWAC.WS," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Executive Chairman Tony Pearce, Executive Vice Chairman Terry Pearce and Daniel Webb, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and a Director. The Company's objective is to identify and accelerate a market-leading, differentiated internet company within its target sectors of interest, including direct-to-consumer brands, Amazon centric, online marketplaces, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fin tech, and any adjacent industries undergoing technology-driven transformations, that offer high-quality revenue streams and attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as the book-running managers. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on October 19, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-webb-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-200-000-000-initial-public-offering-301404178.html

SOURCE Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:12aPAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31,2021
PU
12:12aACER INCORPORATED : Eco-friendly Aspire Vero Earns a 2021 Good Design Award From JapanAn Chromebook and commercial monitor also earned awards
PU
12:12aG7 members have a unique opportunity to lead the world towards electricity sectors with net zero emissions
PU
12:12aTRACESAFE : Concluded Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Notes
PU
12:12aDOWA : METALTECH CO., LTD. Co-Develops Aluminum Integrated Substrate with Fine Shape Fins
PU
12:07aGold rises as weaker dollar counters U.S. bond yields rally
RE
12:03aBitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut
RE
12:02aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Ganesha Ecosphere and Applied DNA to Deploy CertainT® Platform to Secure Recycled Polyester Supply Chain
BU
12:02aAs Great Resignation Draws On, Smaller Teams and Larger Workloads, Concerns Over Retention Top of Mind for Leaders
BU
Latest news "Companies"