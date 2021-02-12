Worried by 'systemic irregularities', EU ties recovery funds to Hungary procurement reform

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive
wants Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb what
it calls "systemic irregularities" before billions of euros from
the EU pandemic recovery fund become available, according to an
internal document seen by Reuters.
The European Commission is managing the 750-billion-euro
stimulus scheme and has already told several EU states their
proposals for spending their shares must be improved.
The bloc wants outright changes to Hungary's public
procurement laws, according to the Jan. 26 document, an internal
memo prepared by Commission experts for talks with Hungary on
recovery funds spending that laid out specific legal reforms
required of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
"Competition in public procurement is insufficient in
practice," said the document, citing "systemic irregularities"
that "led to the highest financial correction in the history of
(EU) structural funds in 2019".
Budapest, which has battled with EU authorities over rule of
law issues in the past, said on Feb. 9 that there had been no
such communication. "The government did not receive any kind of
request from the European Commission, neither official nor
informal," Hungarian government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, said
on Twitter.
The European Commission declined to comment on whether it
had raised the matter with Hungary, and Reuters was unable to
independently confirm whether the Commission communicated its
position to Hungary since the Jan. 26 internal document.
Reuters originally reported on Feb.8 that the Commission had
told Hungary it must reform public procurement laws to qualify
for recovery funds.
Budapest is due to receive nearly 6.3 billion euros in free
grants from the recovery scheme if its spending plan is proposed
by an end-April deadline and then accepted by Brussels and other
EU countries.
The Commission document called specifically for improved
data transparency and accessibility, which it argued would lead
to a fairer and more open procurement process.
Hungary had irregularities in nearly 4% of its spending of
EU funds in 2015-2019, the bloc's anti-fraud body OLAF said last
year, compared to an EU average of 0.36% and much worse than the
second-poorest score of 0.53% for Slovakia.
HUNGARY'S RECORD
OLAF said in 2016 that the EU should ask Budapest to repay
more than 280 million euros in funding to build a metro line in
the Hungarian capital due to "fraud and possible corruption".
In 2018, Reuters investigated a tourism project https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/hungary-orban-balaton
around Lake Balaton, revealing plans to channel public funds -
including EU subsidies - to Orban's friends and family. Neither
Orban nor the government responded to requests for comment at
the time.
"It would be completely irresponsible of the Commission to
allow these necessary funds to be managed by a system that lacks
the necessary anti-fraud rules in place," Transparency
International's Nicholas Aiossa said on Monday.
Orban has disputed OLAF's findings, telling Reuters in
September: "I don't accept the point that Hungary is more
corrupt than Austria or Germany or Denmark".
The Commission document listed legal changes needed to
introduce more transparency, real competition between bidders
and accountability in Hungarian public procurement to avoid the
need to recuperate misspent aid.
It said Hungary had one of the highest single-bidding rates
in the EU, leading to systemic overpricing, and that Hungarian
laws on conflict of interest were marred by loopholes.
"The Commission has been pushing for a better analysis and
control of public procurement risks for many years," the
document read. "But there seems to be political opposition at
the highest level. These measures are simple to implement from a
technical perspective and fit into the digitalisation
objectives."
In his response to the Reuters report on the Commission
document, Hungarian government spokesman Kovacs did not
specifically address these points.
As France warned that back-and-forth between the Commission
and EU countries risked delaying spending of the recovery funds,
a senior Commission official said more work needed to be done to
deliver more reforms.
"The overall balance between reforms and investments still
needs to be fine-tuned," the official said on Monday, adding
countries needed to show how they would hit spending targets for
climate projects and digital transition.
Many other countries are seeking EU funds to take their
public administration, health and school systems online amid the
pandemic, which has thrust the 27-country EU's economy into a
record recession.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark John and Jon
