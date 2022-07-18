Worry about heat damage to maize supports EU wheat

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - European wheat prices rebounded
on Monday, supported by concerns about possible damage from a
severe heatwave to European maize crops, a lack of progress to
set up a grain export corridor in Ukraine and strong export
demand, traders said.
Benchmark December wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
exchange unofficially closed up 5.50 euros, or 1.7%, at 322.25
euros ($327.82) a tonne after touching 329.00 euros earlier in
the day.
Concern that sweltering temperatures and dryness in Europe
this week could hurt maize (corn) crops were behind some of the
rise in wheat prices. A lower maize crop means potentially
higher demand for wheat in animal feed.
Prices were also supported by strong international demand
after recent price falls and a lack of progress in talks for the
creation of a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine's wheat
exports.
A meeting between officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and
the United Nations to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain
exports was "probable" this week, Turkey said.
"A deal is still uncertain and as long as it will be the
market will remain nervous," a French trader said.
Egypt's state grains buyer issued a tender to buy wheat with
its traditional suppliers in the Black Sea region and Europe
excluded.
Export optimism continued in Germany with some traders
doubting a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports
will be agreed soon.
“I think there is a pretty high level of scepticism in the
market that a shipping corridor will be agreed quickly,” one
German trader said. “But even if there is an agreement we could
be talking about months before the first ships sail because
mines have to be cleared and ports need repairs.”
Sellers of standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery
in Hamburg were offering around 22 euros a tonne over the
Euronext December contract.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)