Worst of Supply-Chain Strains Has Likely Passed for US Manufacturers -- Analysis

12/17/2021 | 08:30am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Factories across the U.S. continue to struggle against persistent input shortages due to supply chain bottlenecks and logistic logjams, but recent data show tentative signs that these strains could be easing.

Surveys of purchasing managers show that supplier delivery times lengthened again in December, but by less than in previous months.

IHS Markit's poll of U.S. manufacturers signaled that material shortages eased to the lowest level since May, while prices for inputs rose at the slowest pace in the last seven months.

"Barring the initial price slide seen at the start of the pandemic, December saw the steepest fall in factory input price inflation for nearly a decade," IHS Markit's chief business economist Chris Williamson said in the report.

Regional surveys polling manufacturing firms conducted by the New York, Philadelphia and Kansas City Federal Reserve Banks in December show that while they are still severe, supply-side bottlenecks are starting to ease.

Despite these encouraging data, it is too early to determine if this is the beginning of a normalizing trend for supply chains.

"While some strengthening [industrial] activity in October and November is a positive sign that supply issues are not substantially worsening, we caution that it is unlikely that issues facing this sector are sustainably resolved yet," Citi economist Veronica Clark said in a note.

The marginal improvement could also be reversed quickly due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. China's zero-tolerance Covid-19 protocols, for example, could lead to renewed shipping delays or the closure of factories in case of an outbreak.

"The latest surge in Covid-19 cases risks stoking stronger goods demand and exacerbating supply-side challenges, which together would put more stress on the industrial sector," Oxford Economics lead U.S. economist Oren Klachkin said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 0830ET

