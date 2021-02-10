Wound Care Advantage : Announces Partnership with The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center

Wound Care Advantage (WCA), a leading wound care consulting firm that has pioneered a more effective approach for inpatient and outpatient wound care services is pleased to announce its new partnership with The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC).

WCA will consult the wound care team at Southwestern Medical Center in the ongoing effort to elevate their operations and services. SWMC assists patients in Lawton and the surrounding areas including Fort Still, Duncan, Medicine Park and throughout Comanche County. The Center for Wound Healing at SWMC treats patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. Since 2018, the clinic has been part of the LifePoint Health network. LifePoint Health’s network is united by those with a shared mission of making communities healthier.

Regarding the new partnership, Mike Comer, Founder & CEO of Wound Care Advantage stated, “We are thrilled to work with the dedicated wound care team at SWMC. They will have full access to our resources, including WCA’s Luvo technology to help increase clinical efficiency, advance patient care, and establish SWMC as a leading wound care program in the region.”

“This new partnership with Wound Care Advantage will strengthen operational and financial efficiencies while continuing to provide industry leading wound care services to patients suffering from chronic wounds,” said Kari Garza, Senior Director, Physical Medicine, Wound Care and Imaging for SWMC. “WCA is an ideal partner because they are passionate experts with deep knowledge of wound care, and they share our mission of making communities healthier. We look forward to utilizing their resources, tools, and technologies while continuing to heal our patients as quickly as possible.”

To learn more about The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center, go to www.swmconline.com/center-for-wound-healing-and-hyperbarics. For more information about Wound Care Advantage, visit www.thewca.com.

About Wound Care Advantage:

Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been a pioneer of a more sustainable approach to operating wound care programs across the United States. As industry-leading consultants, WCA enables hospitals to operate clinically and financially successful wound care programs to the long-term advantage of their communities. Wound Care Advantage is a privately held company headquartered in Sierra Madre, California. For additional information, visit www.thewca.com.

