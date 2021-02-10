Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wound Care Advantage : Announces Partnership with The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center

02/10/2021 | 08:07pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wound Care Advantage (WCA), a leading wound care consulting firm that has pioneered a more effective approach for inpatient and outpatient wound care services is pleased to announce its new partnership with The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC).

WCA will consult the wound care team at Southwestern Medical Center in the ongoing effort to elevate their operations and services. SWMC assists patients in Lawton and the surrounding areas including Fort Still, Duncan, Medicine Park and throughout Comanche County. The Center for Wound Healing at SWMC treats patients with chronic, non-healing wounds. Since 2018, the clinic has been part of the LifePoint Health network. LifePoint Health’s network is united by those with a shared mission of making communities healthier.

Regarding the new partnership, Mike Comer, Founder & CEO of Wound Care Advantage stated, “We are thrilled to work with the dedicated wound care team at SWMC. They will have full access to our resources, including WCA’s Luvo technology to help increase clinical efficiency, advance patient care, and establish SWMC as a leading wound care program in the region.”

“This new partnership with Wound Care Advantage will strengthen operational and financial efficiencies while continuing to provide industry leading wound care services to patients suffering from chronic wounds,” said Kari Garza, Senior Director, Physical Medicine, Wound Care and Imaging for SWMC. “WCA is an ideal partner because they are passionate experts with deep knowledge of wound care, and they share our mission of making communities healthier. We look forward to utilizing their resources, tools, and technologies while continuing to heal our patients as quickly as possible.”

To learn more about The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern Medical Center, go to www.swmconline.com/center-for-wound-healing-and-hyperbarics. For more information about Wound Care Advantage, visit www.thewca.com.

About Wound Care Advantage:

Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been a pioneer of a more sustainable approach to operating wound care programs across the United States. As industry-leading consultants, WCA enables hospitals to operate clinically and financially successful wound care programs to the long-term advantage of their communities. Wound Care Advantage is a privately held company headquartered in Sierra Madre, California. For additional information, visit www.thewca.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aConquest Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:34aROGERS SUGAR : Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Lantic Inc.
PU
09:34aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Develop Advanced Air-to-Air Missile Engagement Concept
PU
09:33aBUNKER HILL MINING CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:32aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : A culture of diversity where everyone feels welcome, heard, and valued
PU
09:32aUNION PACIFIC : Long Game Win Makes UP Big in South Korea
PU
09:31aMETRO AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:31aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:31aUKG : Ranked #2 on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2021 List
BU
09:26aDollar slides to two-week low as tame inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ