Wounded Warriors Family Support Becomes Official Sponsor of Camp Corral

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support has become an official sponsor of Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation’s wounded, ill and fallen military heroes.



Camp Corral offers year-round resilience programming to include Summer Camp and Family Camp Retreats. With a shared focus on providing respite to those who care for wounded and ill service members, Wounded Warriors Family Support and Camp Corral will collaborate to ensure their programs are available to as many families as possible.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join forces with Camp Corral to expand Wounded Warriors Family Support’s programs through outdoor adventures and resilience programming for the children and families of our nation’s veterans and caregivers,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We believe that together, we can offer these families an opportunity to rest and strengthen their ability to thrive.”

Camp Corral’s programs are designed to provide respite, build peer-support connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills for the children of wounded warriors. This makes Camp Corral, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, a natural focus of support for Wounded Warriors Family Support due to its concentration on providing support to combat-wounded warriors, their caregivers and family members.

“Communities often do not consider their heightened challenges that military children face on a daily basis, particularly those who have stepped up to be a caregiver for an ill or wounded parent,” Camp Corral Chief Operating Officer Lori Noonan said. “Partnering with WWFS will act as a force multiplier to ensure families receive the dedicated support they have earned through their service and sacrifice to our country.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation’s wounded, ill and fallen military heroes. Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served more than 30,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the very unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org .