Wounded Warriors Family Support Receives Nearly $28,000 Donation from Billy Reid

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently received a $27,548 donation from luxury clothing designer and retailer Billy Reid.



Billy Reid honored those who heroically served our nation with a 15% donation of all Memorial Day weekend proceeds to Wounded Warriors Family Support.



“We are thrilled Billy Reid chose to support our mission through its Memorial Day promotion,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “The company and its customers definitely demonstrated their patriotism and support for our military families by the huge success of the campaign. We can’t express enough our appreciation for Billy Reid’s support.”



Alabama-based Billy Reid is an award-winning designer of luxury clothing that celebrates craftsmanship, tailoring and American manufacturing.

“We are so thankful to our friends, family and customers who generously supported our efforts over the Memorial Day weekend for Wounded Warriors Family Support,” Reid said. “Their wonderful work goes directly to families in need. We look forward to continuing our relationship with such a meaningful cause and greatly appreciate everyone’s impactful and heartfelt participation.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .



About Billy Reid

Billy Reid is a modern Southern design studio based in Florence, Alabama. The brand’s collection includes clothing for men and women. Founder and designer Billy Reid draws inspiration from the South and his childhood growing up in Amite, Louisiana, where he worked as a young man in his mother’s clothing boutique. Reid is the recipient of four CFDA Awards, making him only one of four designers to have achieved this honor. Reid operates 15 freestanding stores in the U.S. The first Billy Reid shops opened in Dallas, Houston and Florence, where the store was in an old home with Reid’s design studio upstairs, highlighting Billy’s value for Southern hospitality. Reid has collaborated with brands including Levi's, J. Crew, Coach, Neiman Marcus and K-Swiss. In 2009, Reid created Shindig, a gathering of friends from the worlds of music, food, fashion and art for a summer weekend in Florence. For further information, visit BillyReid.com

Media Contacts:

Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com

Kate McCauley, WWFS

402.660.5785

kate@wwfs.org



