Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wounded Warriors Family Support Receives Nearly $28,000 Donation from Billy Reid

08/04/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently received a $27,548 donation from luxury clothing designer and retailer Billy Reid.

Billy Reid honored those who heroically served our nation with a 15% donation of all Memorial Day weekend proceeds to Wounded Warriors Family Support.

“We are thrilled Billy Reid chose to support our mission through its Memorial Day promotion,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “The company and its customers definitely demonstrated their patriotism and support for our military families by the huge success of the campaign. We can’t express enough our appreciation for Billy Reid’s support.”

Alabama-based Billy Reid is an award-winning designer of luxury clothing that celebrates craftsmanship, tailoring and American manufacturing.

“We are so thankful to our friends, family and customers who generously supported our efforts over the Memorial Day weekend for Wounded Warriors Family Support,” Reid said. “Their wonderful work goes directly to families in need. We look forward to continuing our relationship with such a meaningful cause and greatly appreciate everyone’s impactful and heartfelt participation.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support
Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

About Billy Reid
Billy Reid is a modern Southern design studio based in Florence, Alabama. The brand’s collection includes clothing for men and women. Founder and designer Billy Reid draws inspiration from the South and his childhood growing up in Amite, Louisiana, where he worked as a young man in his mother’s clothing boutique. Reid is the recipient of four CFDA Awards, making him only one of four designers to have achieved this honor. Reid operates 15 freestanding stores in the U.S. The first Billy Reid shops opened in Dallas, Houston and Florence, where the store was in an old home with Reid’s design studio upstairs, highlighting Billy’s value for Southern hospitality. Reid has collaborated with brands including Levi's, J. Crew, Coach, Neiman Marcus and K-Swiss. In 2009, Reid created Shindig, a gathering of friends from the worlds of music, food, fashion and art for a summer weekend in Florence. For further information, visit BillyReid.com

Media Contacts:
Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel                                
Cell: 402.917.6001                                        
Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com                        

Kate McCauley, WWFS
402.660.5785
kate@wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb1d45a-0c7b-4da7-acd6-b186ae1eaebc


Primary Logo

Wounded Warriors Family Support Receives Donation from Billy Reid

Billy Reid (left) presents a $27,548 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support Development Director Kevin Sander.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pFrench 2021/22 wheat shipments outside EU hit decade-low in July
RE
12:13pTech gains, strong earnings power European stocks to new highs
RE
12:13pSOCIETE GENERALE : - Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:13pBoeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China
RE
12:13pLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ACBI, JAX, STFR, and VNE
GL
12:12pNEWPARK RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:11pSterling steady above $1.39 before Bank of England meeting
RE
12:11pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
BU
12:10pRobinhood shares surge nearly 82% as retail investors dive in
RE
12:10pVOLTALIA : With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere

HOT NEWS