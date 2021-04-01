Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Announces Updates to Superintendent's 2021 Compendium

Copper Center, AK. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve has updated the Superintendent's Compendium. The compendium is the summary of park specific rules implemented under the discretionary authority of the park Superintendent. It is updated annually and is a written compilation that addresses designations, closures, permit requirements, and other restrictions and/or specifications. The Compendium, as part of the park-related regulations, provides for the use, enjoyment, and protection of Alaska's National Parks.

A public comment period regarding proposed changes to the compendium was open from January 15, 2021 - February 15, 2021. After review and consideration of the need for annual updates and the comments received, the 2021 Compendium includes changes on the following subjects:



Electric bicycle (e-bikes) use in the park.

Jumbo Creek Campground in the Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark.

Jack Lake airstrip located off the Nabesna Road.

Mask-wearing requirement.

Commercial filming in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Esker Stream Cabin reservations.