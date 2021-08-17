Log in
Wrench Group Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

08/17/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, proudly announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States.

This is a first-time national honor for Wrench, which came in at No. 2950 in the Inc. 5000, placing in the top 60% of the rankings in its debut, and is the fifth-ranked provider of home services including HVAC and plumbing among companies on this year’s list. Wrench has grown rapidly since its 2016 founding to become one of the largest non-franchised home services companies in the United States, with 22 regional brands spanning from coast to coast in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and water services.

“This prestigious national recognition is a monument to the hard work and collaboration of our employees and our partner companies, and we are humbled to be selected by Inc. for inclusion on this list,” said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. “Our team members’ dedication to world-class customer service has fueled our growth and led us to being held in such esteemed company.”

The Inc. 5000 is the most distinguished ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Many of today’s most well-known names in business and technology gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, companies on the list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating under 22 brands in 16 markets across the United States. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.1 million customers annually with over 3,600 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
