Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wright's Media : Announces Licensing Partnership with The Knot Worldwide

04/28/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wright’s Media, an industry-leading content licensing agency, today announced a partnership with The Knot Worldwide, a leading digital wedding planning, parenting and registry resource, to bring unparalleled accolade and editorial licensing to three of its prestigious brands: The Knot, WeddingWire and The Bump.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005668/en/

These brands inform and celebrate communities as they move through life’s biggest moments—from the proposal and the wedding day, to starting a family together. Wright’s Media will partner with each brand to create and implement a licensing strategy that allows companies and products to leverage their rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic leader in the industry to our family of publishers, says Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright’s Media. “The Knot Worldwide has a long standing tradition of supporting the best products, vendors and professionals nationwide and we’ll strive to expand that initiative through cutting-edge licensing programs.”

This month, Wright’s Media will focus on licensing accolades for two of The Knot Worldwide’s largest annual award programs: The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards, which honors outstanding products for parents-to-be, and The Knot Registry Awards, that recognizes the most popular wedding gifts among couples on The Knot, along with registry must-haves from The Knot editors and registry experts.

“We are excited to be working closely with Wright’s Media, who has demonstrated a creative vision for our licensing program, and has the expertise to execute on that vision,” said Risa Aronson, Vice President Sales, Global Media Solutions, The Knot Worldwide. “We hope this continues to expand the way consumers connect with The Knot Worldwide brands in the future.”

SOURCE: Wright's Media

Related Links
https://wrightsmedia.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aDBV TECHNOLOGIES S A  : AGM 2021 – US Proxy Statement
PU
09:36aACCO BRANDS  : 1Q 2021 Conference Call Slides
PU
09:36aMOLECULE  : Launches Craft Shelf and Introduces Molecule Crafted(TM) Cannabis Beverage Portfolio for Launch in May 2021
AQ
09:36aSTRIDE  : Galvanize Appoints Ricky Hamilton as New Chief Executive Officer
BU
09:35aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : enishaw plc
DJ
09:35aLixte Biotechnology to Discuss Pipeline of Clinical Investigations for Four Cancer Targets at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Being Held May 13-14
GL
09:35aMusic-Focused NFTs from BAND Royalty Allow Fans to Earn Royalties from Favorite Songs
GL
09:34aSHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF DHH S.P.A. HELD ON 28 APRIL 2021 : approval of the financial statements as of 31 December 2020 and further resolutions
PU
09:34aIDEX CORP /DE/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:33aASTRAZENECA  : European Commission, AstraZeneca begin legal battle
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
2Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ