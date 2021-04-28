Wright's Media : Announces Licensing Partnership with The Knot Worldwide

Wright’s Media, an industry-leading content licensing agency, today announced a partnership with The Knot Worldwide, a leading digital wedding planning, parenting and registry resource, to bring unparalleled accolade and editorial licensing to three of its prestigious brands: The Knot, WeddingWire and The Bump.

These brands inform and celebrate communities as they move through life’s biggest moments—from the proposal and the wedding day, to starting a family together. Wright’s Media will partner with each brand to create and implement a licensing strategy that allows companies and products to leverage their rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic leader in the industry to our family of publishers, says Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright’s Media. “The Knot Worldwide has a long standing tradition of supporting the best products, vendors and professionals nationwide and we’ll strive to expand that initiative through cutting-edge licensing programs.”

This month, Wright’s Media will focus on licensing accolades for two of The Knot Worldwide’s largest annual award programs: The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards, which honors outstanding products for parents-to-be, and The Knot Registry Awards, that recognizes the most popular wedding gifts among couples on The Knot, along with registry must-haves from The Knot editors and registry experts.

“We are excited to be working closely with Wright’s Media, who has demonstrated a creative vision for our licensing program, and has the expertise to execute on that vision,” said Risa Aronson, Vice President Sales, Global Media Solutions, The Knot Worldwide. “We hope this continues to expand the way consumers connect with The Knot Worldwide brands in the future.”

