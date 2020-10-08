Wrightspeed Bolsters Executive Team; Appoints Suzy Taherian as CFO

Veteran senior finance executive will lead company’s financial future as Wrightspeed enters next phase of growth

Wrightspeed, the leading manufacturer of range-extended electric powertrains for heavy local transport, today announced the appointment of Suzy Taherian as the company’s chief financial officer. The veteran senior finance executive has a rich history of success working with public and privately-held companies in the industrial and manufacturing sectors and will be responsible for meeting the company’s short- and long-term financial goals.

“As Wrightspeed ramps up operations to meet demand for a cleaner and sustainable future, it is crucial to have our executive team running at peak performance,” said Kevin Landis, Chairman, Wrightspeed. "Suzy Taherian brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to ensure that our day-to-day financial obligations are met, while also mapping out the financial future of the company.”

Suzy Taherian started her career with Exxon, Chevron, and Accenture, and went on to become CFO of eCullet, a national glass manufacturer, which she successfully sold. Taherian delivered strong shareholder returns as CFO of publicly-traded NobleIron, in the forklifts, excavators, and construction equipment sector. She was most recently CFO of Kinetics, a global engineering and construction company, growing it over 100 percent in three years. Taherian currently serves as a board member at NewHold Industrial Corporation (NASDAQ:NHICU), and guided it through an IPO on July 31, 2020. For the last 10 years, she has been an adjunct professor at University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management in International Business and Finance.

“Wrightspeed is leading the charge for cleaner urban transportation and offering a clear path forward for sustainable trucking, making this an exciting time to join the company,” said Suzy Taherian, CFO, Wrightspeed. “I look forward to delivering the financial guidance and direction the company needs to meet its goals and potential as the preeminent player in the industry.”

Wrightspeed’s appointment of Suzy Taherian comes as the company responds to a global push toward sustainable operations. By reducing greenhouse gasses, meeting noise and emissions mandates, and providing a compelling total cost of ownership, Wrightspeed’s range-extended vehicle solution is displacing conventional diesel engine vehicles, creating the next generation of commercial fleets. The company was named a 2016 World Economic Forum “Technology Pioneer” for its innovation in reducing fuel consumption, emissions, noise pollution, and maintenance costs, and is partnering with countries and international companies to make a global environmental impact.

About Wrightspeed Inc.

Wrightspeed Inc. is the leading manufacturer of range-extended electric powertrains for heavy local transport. Its flagship product, the Route™, was designed to transcend commercial truck efficiency and performance, providing unlimited range and dramatically reduced fuel costs. Located in Silicon Valley, Wrightspeed aims to revolutionize the trucking industry with the future generation of efficient vehicle solutions across product and market segments. For more information about Wrightspeed, visit wrightspeed.com and follow on Twitter at @GOWrightspeed.

