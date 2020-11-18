Wrike : Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Award Winner for Sixth Consecutive Year

Collaborative Work Management Leader’s Growth Driven by Continued Enterprise Expansion

Wrike, the most intelligent and versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced it has once again been named on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The prestigious list, now in its 26th year, is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. As one of the only work management vendors to receive the distinction six years in a row, Wrike continues to assert its leadership in the collaboration technology industry.

“Even before the pandemic, work management platforms were fundamentally changing the way we organize, collaborate on, and manage work,” said Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. “Now, with businesses realizing what can be done remotely, these platforms are front and center, bringing structure, visibility, contextual collaboration, and automation to work across the entire enterprise. We’re honored to be leading this movement and helping organizations navigate this new territory.”

Wrike has seen exponential growth in revenue from 2016 to 2019, which is attributed to its success in enterprise markets, both with new customers and through cross-departmental expansion with anchor customers looking to manage work at greater scale. Powering organizations around the globe, Wrike continues to help companies do the best work of their lives.

Industry analyst recognition has validated Wrike’s growth, strategy, and pace of innovation. The company was recently named a leader in the Forrester Wave report for Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise for the third consecutive time. Wrike was also named a leader in Work Management and Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) by IDC Marketscape. The company has received the Top Rated Award for Project Management by TrustRadius and was named Top 50 in Remote Tools/Project Management Products by Best Software Tools. Additional accolades include 2020 Tech Cares by TrustRadius and a Bronze Award for “Most Valuable Corporate Response” to COVID-19 by The IBA Stevie Awards for 2020.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered in North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a U.K. private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

