Written reply to PQ on electricity generation of coal

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Question

Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis: To ask the Minister for Trade and Industry in each of the last 10 years, what is the

(i) electricity generation capacity of coal in megawatts (MW)

(ii) total amount of electricity generated from coal and

(iii) average capacity

utilisation of coal generation capacity, in Singapore.

Written answer by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

1. Singapore has only one plant that uses coal, the Tembusu Multi-Utilities Complex (TMUC), which produces electricity and steam using a mix of clean coal (i.e. low-ash and low sulphur) and biomass to reduce the overall carbon intensity of the plant.

2. The generation capacity of the TMUC is 133.5MW. On average, the plant generated 588.9GWh of electricity annually from coal since its commissioning in 2013, or around 1% of Singapore's power generation capacity in the same period.

3. As the plant uses a mix of fuels, it is not possible to isolate the average capacity utilisation only for coal. The average capacity utilisation of the overall plant capacity for the TMUC from 2013 to 2020 is 66.0%.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
