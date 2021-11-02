Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Written reply to PQs on contracts terminated when electricity retailers exit market

11/02/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Questions

Mr Don Wee: To ask the Minister for Trade and Industry how the Ministry is assisting households with obtaining compensation from their electricity retailers which have terminated their contracts as they exit the market, leading their customers to face substantially higher prices.

Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis: To ask the Minister for Trade and Industry (a) what has been the annual (i) reserve margins over the last 10 years in the electricity market (ii) the projected reserve margin over the next four years and (iii) average supply cushion year-to-date compared to the last five year's averages; and (b) whether there are plans to step up the increase in power generation capacity to provide adequate buffer to rising electricity demand.

Written Answer by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

1. I thank the Members for their questions. They have been addressed in my reply to Question Nos 11 to 30 for oral answer on the Order Paper for 1 November 2021.

* Please refer to link for the Oral Reply given to the said questions.


Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as -2-
DJ
01:46aTHE ADECCO GROUP : Q3 2021 Results
PR
01:46aPRESS RELEASE : ???????shop apotheke europe: processed the first e-prescription.
DJ
01:40aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:39aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:39aHawaiian Airlines, Inc. Announces Expiration & Results of its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers for Any & All of its 7.375% Series 2020-1A Pass Through Certificates due 2027 & 11.250% Series 2020-1B Pass Through Certificates due 2025
PU
01:39a[Mitsubishi Power]Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream Announce Clean Energy Strategic Partnership to Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure across the United States
PU
01:38aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:34aGoodman Group lifts outlook as supply chain squeeze fills warehouses
RE
01:31aDrug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
2SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
3Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
4California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
5Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

HOT NEWS