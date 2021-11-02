Written reply to PQs on contracts terminated when electricity retailers exit market

Questions

Mr Don Wee: To ask the Minister for Trade and Industry how the Ministry is assisting households with obtaining compensation from their electricity retailers which have terminated their contracts as they exit the market, leading their customers to face substantially higher prices.

Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis: To ask the Minister for Trade and Industry (a) what has been the annual (i) reserve margins over the last 10 years in the electricity market (ii) the projected reserve margin over the next four years and (iii) average supply cushion year-to-date compared to the last five year's averages; and (b) whether there are plans to step up the increase in power generation capacity to provide adequate buffer to rising electricity demand.

Written Answer by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

1. I thank the Members for their questions. They have been addressed in my reply to Question Nos 11 to 30 for oral answer on the Order Paper for 1 November 2021.

* Please refer to link for the Oral Reply given to the said questions.




