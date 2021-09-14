Log in
Würth Finance International B.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/14/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Würth Finance International B.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Würth Finance International B.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-14 / 18:25 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Würth Finance International B.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/de/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/ geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php Language: English Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/en/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/ geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Würth Finance International B.V. 
              Het Sterrenbeeld 35 
              5215 MK 's-Hertogenbosch 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.wuerthfinance.net 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233386 2021-09-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233386&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

