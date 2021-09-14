DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Würth Finance International B.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Würth Finance International B.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-09-14 / 18:25 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Würth Finance International B.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/de/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/ geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php Language: English Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/en/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/ geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php

Language: English Company: Würth Finance International B.V. Het Sterrenbeeld 35 5215 MK 's-Hertogenbosch Netherlands Internet: www.wuerthfinance.net End of News DGAP News Service =------------

