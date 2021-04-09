Wyden Statement on Treasury OECD Proposal

April 09,2021

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on Treasury's new OECD proposal:

'I have long had two goals for the OECD process: ending discriminatory DSTs, and enacting a global tax system that treats U.S. companies fairly. Treasury's new proposal has the potential to achieve both those goals. When looking at the total effects of both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2, Treasury's proposal could be the basis for a global deal. Importantly, this proposal could support necessary reforms to U.S. tax laws, ensuring our multinational corporations are incentivized to invest in the United States and pay their fair share.'

