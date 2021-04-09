Log in
Wyden Statement on Treasury OECD Proposal

04/09/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Press Contact:

Ashley Schapitl (202) 224-4515

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on Treasury's new OECD proposal:

'I have long had two goals for the OECD process: ending discriminatory DSTs, and enacting a global tax system that treats U.S. companies fairly. Treasury's new proposal has the potential to achieve both those goals. When looking at the total effects of both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2, Treasury's proposal could be the basis for a global deal. Importantly, this proposal could support necessary reforms to U.S. tax laws, ensuring our multinational corporations are incentivized to invest in the United States and pay their fair share.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Finance published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
