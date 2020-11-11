Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wyebot Wins 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Rural Wireless Solution of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 09:37am EST

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot, the B2B leader in autonomic WiFi assurance, today announced its flagship product, the Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP), has been selected as the winner of the “Rural Wireless Solution of the Year" award from Mobile Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market.

The Wyebot WIP combines on-premise sensor hardware and cloud-based, vendor agnostic software that integrates seamlessly with any existing network infrastructure. The platform’s AI-enabled wireless optimization algorithms work alongside next-generation predictive analytics to proactively identify potential threats or problems that can prevent an organization’s WiFi network from running reliably and efficiently, while also providing actionable steps to optimize network performance. The Wyebot WIP reduces mean time to resolution by up to 90%, decreases WiFi problem tickets by 60%, and reduces remote site visits by up to 80%.

“Remote WiFi assurance is now mission critical for many organizations’ daily operations and devices, especially considering that COVID-19 is causing more people to work remotely. Our mission is to maintain an optimized internet connectivity and mobile environment for businesses, healthcare facilities, and schools,” said Roger Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Wyebot. “With Wyebot WIP in use, less travel is involved for IT professionals, and WiFi performance issues are found and fixed faster. We are thrilled to be recognized as the Rural Wireless Solution of the Year winner by the Mobile Breakthrough organization.”

Since 2017, the independent Mobile Breakthrough organization’s mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, IoT, Smart City and more. The 2020 program has attracted more than 2,500 award nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world. Past notable winners have included Zoom, Comcast Business, Sprint, Toshiba, and IBM, among others.

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven WiFi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform analyzes, optimizes and, using the patent-pending AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem and solution identification resulting in up to 90% reduction in mean-time to problem resolution, up to 60% reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80%. For more information, please visit https://wyebot.com.

Media Contact
Jessica Reiner
FischTank PR
wyebot@FischTankPR.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : postpones Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
AQ
10:02aCOVERED CARE : Secures $100 Million Financing from Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group
BU
10:02aTAOGLAS : ® EDGE Insights™ and LvLogics Recognized as a Finalist in Questex's Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition 2020
BU
10:02aBAE SYSTEMS : secures new contracts for production of the U.S Navy's Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services
BU
10:02aASSURED GUARANTY : KBRA Publishes Reports Affirming Assured Guaranty's Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlooks
BU
10:01aYOTPO : Elevated to BigCommerce Elite Partner Status
PR
10:01aPURATION : PURA Confirms 72 Acre Hemp Processing Plant To Be Built In Texas - PAOG and ALKM Partner In Project
PR
10:01aDANA INCORPORATED : to Participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference
PR
10:01aBAKER HUGHES : Würth and Baker Hughes Announce Joint Service Offering to Expand Additive Manufacturing Solutions for Customers Globally
PR
10:01aUNITED AIRLINES : Now Using New Clorox® Electrostatic Sprayers to Disinfect Airport Terminals
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3ANALYSIS: Pandemic payment holidays mask wave of European problem debt
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group