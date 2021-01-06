Wyndham Capital Mortgage : Taps Mike Ciambotti as Chief Information Officer

Industry-veteran brings nearly two decades of mortgage and fintech experience to Wyndham Capital’s already industry-leading technology offerings

Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a leading digital home lender that gives its customers more buying power by utilizing modern technology and automation, announced today that industry-veteran Mike Ciambotti has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. Ciambotti will play a critical role as the firm continues to grow, leading a team focused on furthering the company’s legacy of innovation and delivering on technology and cyber initiatives. His first day was December 14, 2020.

“We are excited to bring on someone with Mike’s rich history in the mortgage and banking space and with a background in customer-centric solutions,” said Wyndham Capital Mortgage CEO Jeff Douglas. “When we founded Wyndham Capital, we knew that technology and innovation were core to helping our customers make their money go further. Mike’s addition will help us to continue our obsession with delivering a fast, painless experience from application to close.”

Ciambotti joins Wyndham Capital Mortgage after a 17-year tenure at Wells Fargo where he most recently served as Chief Technology Officer for Home Lending Servicing Technology. He brings deep experience in mortgage technology, contact center technology and core banking software engineering.

“In addition to the great opportunity, what really interested me in coming to Wyndham Capital Mortgage was the company’s commitment to core values that have driven me for much of my career,” said Ciambotti. “After more than 17 years of working within financial technology, my philosophy is grounded in providing human-centric solutions that streamline process, and I am looking forward to helping Wyndham Capital continue to provide exceptional service to its customers and team members.”

In addition to his role in leading strategic guidance as well as the information technology team, Ciambotti will oversee the firm’s cybersecurity initiatives.

“Mike brings a fresh perspective to our already solid foundation that our technology team has been building,” added Douglas. “With his guidance and expertise, we will expand upon that foundation.”

About Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Wyndham Capital Mortgage is a Fintech Mortgage Lender and digital home lender that gives homeowners competitive rates, lower total costs, and no hidden lender fees. Founded and based in Charlotte, N.C., Wyndham uses advanced technology and expert guidance to deliver best-in-class value, convenience and service. For more information, visit www.WyndhamCapital.com.

