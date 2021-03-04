Log in
Wynnchurch Capital Acquires Northern Wholesale Supply

03/04/2021 | 08:36am EST
Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”) announced today that it has acquired Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC ("NWS" or the “Company”). NWS is a leading distributor of marine and RV accessories. Founded in 1984, NWS is an industry leader providing an all-encompassing suite of over 30,000 parts and accessories. The Company also maintains a proprietary products division (primarily comprised of its Extreme Max® product line) to address unmet customer demand. NWS currently serves its customers throughout the U.S. from its headquarters in Hugo, Minnesota.

“Delivering industry-leading service to all of our customers has always been and will continue to be our top priority. I am excited to have found the perfect partner with Wynnchurch as we continue that mission,” said Nick Gargaro, CEO of NWS. Nick added, “Wynnchurch has taken the time to intimately understand our company and give us the flexibility we need in order to continue our success. We are excited to partner with them to take NWS into its next phase of growth.”

John Hatherly, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “NWS has built an outstanding reputation over the past 36 years. We are fortunate to partner with Nick Gargaro and his team to continue to grow the NWS platform.” Brian Riordan, Principal at Wynnchurch, added, “We are excited to partner with NWS to build on the Company’s history of success. We believe that their focus on providing customers with industry leading product breadth, availability, and service positions NWS to be an attractive platform for growth.”

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In September, Wynnchurch made its first Fund V platform equity investment when it acquired Labrie Environmental Group, a leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles across North America. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: The Wheel Group, a leading designer and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels, specialty tires and related accessories; and Drew Foam Companies, a leading manufacturer of custom fabricated and molded expanded polystyrene products.

Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC:

Founded in 1984, Northern Wholesale Supply, LLC is a leading provider of RV and marine parts and accessories, selling over 30,000 products to hundreds of customers throughout the United States. The Company also maintains a proprietary products division (primarily comprised of its Extreme Max® product line) to address unmet customer demand. NWS is currently headquartered in Hugo, Minnesota.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an office in California and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.


© Business Wire 2021
