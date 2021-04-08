Wynnchurch Capital Announces Executive Promotions

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today the promotions of Greg Gleason to Managing Partner and Erin Murphy, Neel Mayenkar, Mike Teplitsky and Scott Fitch to Partner.

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “These promotions are a recognition of the hard work and significant contributions Greg, Erin, Neel, Mike and Scott have made to the growth and performance of Wynnchurch.” Frank Hayes, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, stated, “Each individual brings a long tenure with Wynnchurch and we are fortunate for their leadership and commitment.” John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “We are excited to expand the leadership team. Their hard work and dedication to Wynnchurch throughout the years has helped the Firm get to where it is today. They represent Wynnchurch’s values and always lead by example.”

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In September, Wynnchurch made its first Fund V platform equity investment when it acquired Labrie Environmental Group, a leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles across North America. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Northern Wholesale Supply, a leading provider of RV and marine parts and accessories, The Wheel Group, a leading designer and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels, specialty tires and related accessories; and Drew Foam Companies, a leading manufacturer of custom fabricated and molded expanded polystyrene products.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an office in California and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

