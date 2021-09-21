Wynnchurch Capital Announces Internal Promotions and New Hires

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today the promotions of Ben Cherry and Chris Waldock to Senior Associate. In addition, Wynnchurch recently hired Vishal Garg as a Managing Director in the Operations Group, and Natasha Davenport and Evan Kluck as Associates.

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “We are excited to announce the well-earned promotions of Ben and Chris. They are highly valued members of the team and have been important contributors to the growth and success of the firm. In addition, we are also pleased to welcome Vishal, Natasha, and Evan to Wynnchurch. Vishal is a seasoned operations professional with multi-site plant management and strategic leadership experience at several large corporations including Dover, ITW and Eaton. Natasha and Evan join us from leading investment banking institutions - their respective investment experience further strengthens our team and support our continued growth.”

Ben Cherry joined Wynnchurch in 2018. Prior to Wynnchurch, he served as an Analyst in the Industrials Investment Banking Group at BMO Capital Markets. Ben earned his Bachelor of Business Administration, with distinction, from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Chris Waldock joined Wynnchurch in 2017. Prior to Wynnchurch, he worked at KeyBanc Capital Markets in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Chris earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with distinction, from the University of Dayton.

Vishal Garg served as the Vice President of Global Operations & Supply Chain at Destaco, a Dover Company, and earned his Master’s degree in Finance from DePaul University – Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Natasha Davenport previously served as an Analyst in the Energy Investment Banking Group at Scotiabank and earned her Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; and Evan Kluck served as an Analyst at Houlihan Lokey and earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Minnesota, College of Science and Engineering.

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In July, Wynnchurch acquired Trimlite, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential doors and related door products. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Northern Wholesale Supply, a leading provider of RV and marine parts and accessories; The Wheel Group, a leading designer and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels, specialty tires, and related accessories; and Labrie Environmental Group, a leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles across North America.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

