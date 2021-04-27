Wynnchurch Capital Announces Russell Gehrett Joining as a Partner and the Opening of a New York Office

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Russell Gehrett has joined the firm as a Partner and will be opening an office in New York.

Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Russell was a Partner at Pamplona Capital. He joined the firm in 2012 to help grow the North American investment efforts in the business services, industrials, and consumer sectors. Mr. Gehrett has served on the Board of Directors of more than a dozen public and private companies, including Latham Group (Nasdaq: SWIM), iFIT Health & Fitness, Privia Health, and CSC ServiceWorks. Prior to joining Pamplona, Mr. Gehrett was an Investor at Wellspring Capital Management, focused on the industrial and consumer sectors. Mr. Gehrett began his career in the leveraged finance group at Jefferies & Company and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Chris O’Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, ​“We are thrilled to have Russ join the Wynnchurch team. Russ’s addition and opening of a New York office are investments in the future of Wynnchurch and recognition of our continued growth.” Frank Hayes, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “With the closing of our latest fund last year, we and our partners have the ability to invest up to $500 million per platform. We are excited to have Russ join our leadership team to help us continue to grow and pursue opportunities of scale.” John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner, stated, “We have gotten to know Russ during the past few years and in addition to his impressive investment experience, we know he shares our values and commitment to being good stewards of our investors’ capital. We are excited for what his leadership will mean to Wynnchurch and the continued growth of the firm.”

Mr. Gehrett stated, “I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Wynnchurch team. Their track record and growth during the past twenty years is a testament to their leadership, focus, and depth of their team. I look forward to establishing our New York office, pursuing larger investment opportunities and contributing to the growth and success of the firm.”

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In September, Wynnchurch made its first Fund V platform equity investment when it acquired Labrie Environmental Group, a leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles across North America. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Northern Wholesale Supply, a leading provider of RV and marine parts and accessories, The Wheel Group, a leading designer and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels, specialty tires and related accessories; and Drew Foam Companies, a leading manufacturer of custom fabricated and molded expanded polystyrene products.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005257/en/