The legislation was approved earlier this month by Wyoming's Republican-led state legislature. Gordon is also a Republican.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)
(Reuters) - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday signed into law a bill outlawing the use of abortion pills.
