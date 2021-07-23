Wyre, Polygon Partner to Offer USDC Token to Millions of Customers

San Francisco, CA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Via Wyre’s Checkout API, developers around the world can provide Polygon’s USDC token to their customers via the Polygon ecosystem. This integration provides one of the only fiat to USDC on-ramps for customers around the world and in 43 US states, with the conversion process taking less than 30 seconds. This token is also available with both Wyre’s Check and Card Processing API.



Polygon is Ethereum’s “internet of blockchains,” with its protocol allowing the building and connecting of various Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, creating a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem.

“ Wyre is excited to announce our integration with Polygon. Our Checkout API enables developers to quickly and easily provide fiat to USDC onramp for their users, making the Polygon network more accessible than ever before,” says Ioannis Giannaros, CEO of Wyre. We are really looking forward to working together with the Polygon team, as well as their developer ecosystem, to enhance their customer experience for everyone interacting with this ambitious protocol.”

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder at Polygon said, “Wyre is putting everything into building a secure fiat-to-crypto onramp for the world to use. As the latest project to join Wyre’s mission, we’re doing what we can to bring millions of potential users into the crypto space.”



Since 2013, Wyre has been streamlining the fiat-to-crypto infrastructure required to increase accessibility within the DeFi ecosystem. The “Wyre Network” reaches millions of customers around the world, expanding DeFi’s growth and bringing in more users with every partnership.

Additional Logos Available Here

###



About Wyre



Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. The company has on boarded over 15 million end-users to their partners and has processed over $10B in payments since inception. “Checkout”, Wyre’s flagship product, is the world's fastest fiat-to-crypto gateway and has helped hundreds of crypto applications better reach their customers. Wyre has been involved in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with blockchain technology, ensuring the move to Web 3.0 is as smooth as possible. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com

Website | Twitter | | Developers Documentation I Blog

About Polygon



Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 450+ Dapps, ~350M txns, and ~13.5M+ unique users.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Studios Twitter | Reddit | Discord | Telegram

###



Media Contact



Victoria Grigoryants

victoria@sendwyre.com