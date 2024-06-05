June 4 (Reuters) - X Corp. Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino's head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
