Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
X-Chem : Announces OpenDEX DNA-Encoded Library Screening

05/11/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Flexible and Cost-Effective Solution for Screening Billions of Small Molecules

X-Chem, the industry-leading provider of DNA-encoded library (DEL)-based discovery services, today announced the global launch of its OpenDEX solution. This new offering provides flexible access to the high-quality libraries, experienced DEL operators and powerful informatic tools that make up the X-Chem discovery platform.

Pharmaceutical, biotech and academic researchers can now unlock exponential possibilities in their small molecule drug discovery programs. OpenDEX gives X-Chem’s clients open access to the full scope of the company’s DEL screening output, allowing them to rapidly prioritize efforts on the most promising, novel and attractive compounds. When coupled with X-Chem’s high-quality synthetic chemistry, hit-to-lead and lead optimization medicinal chemistry services, OpenDEX becomes the method of choice for rapid lead generation with an increased probability of success.

“Emerging pharma and biotech companies look to access state-of-the-art DEL screening in a cost-effective way,” said X-Chem CEO Matt Clark. “Our mission is to deploy the power of DEL to benefit a diverse range of partners. Our new OpenDEX partnership model will put the power of our DEL screening platform into the hands of more clients.”

X-Chem has also unveiled a new brand and website reflective of its broader offerings like OpenDEX. They include the expansion of its comprehensive hit-to-lead and lead optimization solutions from the company’s recent acquisition and integration of Intellisyn and AviSyn, which enable partners to quickly move from DEL screen to rapid initiation of a full drug discovery program.

To learn more about how you can take the lead and drive discovery with X-Chem OpenDEX, visit our website.

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is the leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. X-Chem empowers partners to rapidly screen billions of diverse, drug-like compounds simultaneously and easily identify potent hits that exhibit desired selectivity and mode of action with attractive physicochemical properties. In-house lead optimization services enable clients to progress their compounds directly for even higher quality outputs. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery, supporting lead optimization through candidate identification. For more about X-Chem, visit x-chemrx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
