XBRL International : EBA announces plans for 2021 transparency exercise

05/21/2021 | 04:19am EDT
Posted on May 21, 2021 by Editor

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has affirmed that its EU-wide 2021 transparency exercise will be carried out in autumn, with the launch planned for September. This annual exercise is part of the EBA's endeavours to foster transparency and market discipline. In this year's case, it will shed light on the condition of the EU banking sector during the Covid-19 crisis, including banks' exposures and asset quality, covering figures from the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. Powered by XBRL disclosures, the exercise is based on supervisory reporting data, as well as special reporting on Covid-19 measures already required by the EBA, so does not place any further demands on banks. The results, including the dataset and interactive data visualisation tools, are expected at the beginning of December, along with the EBA Risk Assessment Report.

Read more here and here.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
