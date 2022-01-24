XDC Foundation Announces the Release of the XDC Network Stats

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XDC Network, an open-source, public/private hybrid blockchain platform, unveils the XDC Network Stats platform, developed in coordination with LeewayHertz.

XDC Network Stats provides detailed information about the XDC Network's web of decentralized nodes. This includes visualization of real-time block creation, average block time, transaction speeds, and even an updated average transaction fee. Users can see the number of nodes online as well as their location on a world map.

"The metrics shown on XDC Network Stats bring increased visibility and transparency to the XDC Network users, developers, and its growing community," said Bill Sebell, Executive Director of the XDC Foundation. "And it does so through a clean, intuitive, user-friendly experience on both desktop and mobile platforms."

In addition to aggregating network statistics as a whole, Network Stats allows users to find more detailed information about individual nodes, including node name, type, latency, peers, last block, and more. With the search feature, any of the XDC Network's more than 200 nodes can be found by name.

"The XDC Network is a future-ready blockchain providing a scalable infrastructure for enterprises and independent community contributors," said LeewayHertz Chief Technology Officer Deepak Shokeen. "With the development of Network Stats, the XDC Network has enhanced, in both scale and UI, its network monitoring mechanism, bringing transparency to the XDC ecosystem and making a valuable contribution to the broader blockchain industry."

About XDC

XDC Network is an enterprise-ready blockchain with a hybrid (public/private) architecture. The EVM-compatible network is equipped to meet the needs of enterprises seeking to build or scale their infrastructures within a blockchain ecosystem. Powered by XDC Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), XDC Network offers low transactions fees, block finality, double validation and security. From interoperable smart contracts to frictionless payments, XDC Network offers every resource necessary to facilitate various blockchain use cases.

About LeewayHertz

LeewayHertz is the leading blockchain development company based in San Francisco, U.S. The company is focused on building and delivering digital solutions for startups and enterprises using emerging technologies like blockchain. With the motto of "You dream it; We build it.", LeewayHertz has catered to various industries globally. The company's vision is to make dApp development convenient, cost-effective and scalable by incorporating robust tools and SDKs. With years of diverse experience and gained expertise, the team commits to providing clients with quality blockchain development services.

