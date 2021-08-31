Log in
XDR NEWS: New Anomali XDR Features Align Intelligence Goals Across Organizations, Delivering High Fidelity Signals to Power Precision Threat Detection

08/31/2021 | 11:33am EDT
Added MITRE ATT&CK and STIX 2.1 Support Streamlines Intelligence Integration Across the Anomali XDR Platform, Further Enabling Investigations and Threat Sharing Capabilities

Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced availability of its quarterly portfolio update. New XDR features and enhancements provide customers with the ability to align global threat intelligence with organizational security goals, extend visibility and integration over a wider range of threat information sources, detect threats with greater precision, and further optimize their response.

“Organizations facing talent shortages are burdened with resource-intensive false positives and non-stop cyberattacks. These conditions make it virtually impossible for disconnected teams that are dependent on siloed data to defend against modern adversaries,” said Mark Alba, Chief Product Officer, Anomali. “By bringing together the elements that make threat intelligence programs successful, we are providing our customers with capabilities that stop attackers and close breaches before they have a chance to disrupt normal business operations.”

With this release, Anomali customers receive a range of enhancements, and benefits:

  • Organizational Goal Alignment – The new Intelligence Initiatives feature breaks down information and operational silos, creating a foundation for security teams to collaborate cross-functionally, attribute analyst activity to investigations, and create relevant intelligence in support of organizational threat detection requirements.
  • Expanded Threat Visibility and Identification – Anomali Lens+ (an NLP-powered extension that scans web content to identify threats and operationalize intelligence) now comes with an add-in that enables its use in Microsoft Office 365. This release also enables Lens+ users to uncover intelligence directly from images by leveraging powerful features to find IoC’s and threat data instantly.
  • Added Strategic Intelligence (beta) – Increased support for MITRE ATT&CK Sub-techniques in security controls and investigations makes it easier for security analysts to integrate threat intelligence into their investigations and threat detection processes. This release also provides the ability to switch between different versions of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, so that analysts can use the specific version needed for their investigations (feature currently in beta).
  • Increased Information Sharing Capabilities – As a leading innovator of threat information sharing between organizations and internal teams, we have added enhanced STIX 2.1 support for establishing object relationships. In this release, we’ve enabled users to create custom threat model objects as well as implemented support for STIX Relationship Objects (SROs) that represent types of relationships used to describe CTI.

For more information, visit the Anomali blog (https://www.anomali.com/blog/anomali-august-quarterly-product-release-achieving-cyber-fusion?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=cyber_fusion&utm_content=blog&cid=7014z000001c6YU).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com.


