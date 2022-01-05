Log in
XDynamics to Showcase New Handheld m4/3 Gimbal Camera and Two New Cameras for the Flagship EVOLVE 2 Drone Platform

Moving Beyond Professional Cinema Cameras into Industrial and Public Safety Applications at CES 2022

XDynamics, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced drone, gimbal and camera technologies will launch several new products at CES 2022. Unleashing limitless creativity and elevating the imagination through premium advanced drone technology – this is the heart and soul of XDynamics. This year at CES we will be showcasing four new products that help define this core mission and expand our product offering beyond drone technology.

“We are excited to announce the new LIBRA m4/3 Handheld Gimbal camera at CES this year. The LIBRA marks our first handheld cinema camera that sports brushless 3-axis gimbal, interchangeable lenses for professional filmmakers,” said Max Claeys, XDynamics Head of Global Marketing. “We are also announcing two new cameras for the EVOLVE 2 m4/3 drone platform and launching a new Cine-Pack for professional aerial filmmakers.”

The EVOLVE 2 is a professional grade drone platform that was designed with a removable camera and gimbal system to support multiple applications from professional cinematography to industrial, fire fighting, inspections as well as search and rescue. The EVOLVE 2’s monocoque carbon fiber chassis with a magnesium undercarriage was built to provide maximum performance in the air with 33-minute flight times, 55mph+ top speeds and extreme weather resistance to support the most demanding applications and environments. The EVOLVE 2 comes with a m4/3 professional camera and an award winning dual touch-screen Ground Station, one of the hallmarks of the company.

VEGA Dual Thermal Camera

  • 640x512 Thermal Resolution
  • 4K Camera with 6mm Wide Angle Lens
  • Laser Range 50-1200m
  • 8x Digital Zoom
  • IP 44 Rating
  • EVOLVE 2 Compatible

ALPHA Optical Zoom Camera

  • 10x Optical Zoom
  • 1080p/60fps
  • IP 54 Rating
  • Touch Zoom
  • 1/3” CMOS Sensor
  • EVOLVE 2 Compatible

EVOLVE 2 Pro-Cine Pack

  • EVOLVE 2 Aircraft
  • Astra m4/3 Camera
  • Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm/1.8
  • Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm/1.8
  • Fuerte All-Weather Hard Case
  • 4 Aircraft Batteries
  • 2 Ground Station Batteries
  • 4 Sets of Dyna-WING 2 Propellers
  • 4Hawks Raptor Long Range Antenna
  • Tiffin Digital Light Control Filter Kit
  • 2 Dual Charger Systems
  • XDynamics EVOLVE Neck Strap

About XDynamics

Established in 2015, XDynamics is committed to helping filmmakers, engineers, firefighters and search and rescue personnel elevate their profession with the most advanced camera and drone technology. Our global team of world class interdisciplinary engineers and technicians design, develop, manufacture and market professional grade drone platforms for cinematography, industrial and public safety applications. We value Innovation and Design, Craftsmanship, Versatility, User-Centricity and Image Excellence. With a serious commitment to innovation, our modular platforms not only offer advanced technologies to create powerful imagery but emphasize ease of use to empower every pilot to bring their vision to life - one project at a time.


