Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XENO Labs Establishes a Leading NFT and Metaverse World

11/04/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XENO Labs will focus on the curation and commercialization of new NFT products involving community-based value and facilitation of decentralized metaverse services

HONG KONG, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XENO Holdings, a technology-oriented investment company, announced the start of XENO Labs, a new commercial and curation arm of the XENO Project. An initial investment of 25 million dollars led by XENO Holdings will empower XENO Labs to expand its venture in the blockchain NFT and metaverse space.

By leveraging its already operating XENO NFT marketplace and platform, as well as emerging metaverse technology, XENO Labs will focus on the curation and commercialization of new NFT products involving community-based value and facilitation of decentralized metaverse services. NFTs are known to be a key value producer within metaverse infrastructure, as they can provide verifiably and trusted digital ownership.

"XENO Labs' mission is to commercialize XENO's existing blockchain NFT technology by augmenting it through metaverse services and global partnerships. In addition to this, we are looking to acquire a blockchain-based DeFi platform solution. This will allow us to diversify and add value to our current NFT marketplace technology," said Alan Miller, CEO of XENO Holdings.

"We are extremely focused on accelerating the development of XENO's ecosystem by collaborating and improving our existing services and adding new metaverse services," Miller added.

XENO Holdings - a tech startup investment company fully invested in XENO NFT Hub (https://xno.live) and focused on partnering with well-known musicians and artists to bring them into the new world of NFTs. 

Press Contact

Kate Wilson (pr@xno.exchange)

Related Images






Image 1: logo


XENO labs



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
01:22aQuarterly trading update for the period ended 30 September 2021
PU
01:22aCapital Markets Soundness Report Vol XX Q3 2021
PU
01:20aToyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen
RE
01:15aToyota Motor's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 33% on Stronger Asia Earnings
DJ
01:12aIssue of shares under a DRP
PU
01:12aToyota Boshoku Updates Website
PU
01:12a（Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
01:12a[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
01:12aSummary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
01:12aThe Company for Cooperative Insurance announces its Interim condensed consolidated Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deere considers rejected offer as its "best and final"; strike continue..
2Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying '..
3Toyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen
4Google to allow third party app payments in S.Korea
5China's Lenovo beats chip shortage to post 65% rise in Q2 profit

HOT NEWS