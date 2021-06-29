XLerant : Rated Highest Among 20 BPM Vendors for Ease-Of-Use for Sixth Consecutive Year in the 2021 Pulse of Performance Management Survey

Top-ranked budgeting, forecasting and management reporting solution is rated outstanding in overall satisfaction, budget planning/functionality, customer support, and more.

XLerant, provider of the leading cloud-based budgeting, forecasting and management reporting software BudgetPak, is pleased to announce their solution received the highest score among all vendors for Ease-of-Use for the sixth consecutive year, and outstanding scores in Overall Satisfaction, Budget/Planning Functionality, Performance/Scalability, Customer Support, Ease of Implementation, and Price/Value in the BPM Partners Pulse of Performance Management 2021 survey. All XLerant users surveyed said they are likely to recommend BudgetPak to a friend or colleague, lending the vendor a 100% recommendation rate.

Published by BPM Partners, the BPM Pulse Survey is designed to provide an unbiased and up to date overview of the world of business performance management. The information provided is intended to enable companies to have intelligent and informed discussions as they plan their performance projects. The survey results come directly from each vendor’s “users” or customer base.

The pandemic economy impacted the demand for effective performance management solutions, and highlighted users’ need for adaptable features. Across the board, the executives surveyed this year noted forecasting, strategic planning, and scenario modeling as what they believe will be the most important features for the next 12 months. These respondents said the most important element of scenario modeling is ease of use.

“Ease of use continues to be one of the most essential attributes in all areas of budgeting software,” said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. “XLerant approaches their scenario modeling process with the same dedication to ensuring ease of use, which drives their consistently high customer satisfaction scores. Scenario modeling gained a lot of attention this year due to economic circumstances, and I believe it will continue to be a critical tool in the planning process.”

In addition to evaluating software performance, the BPM Pulse Survey assesses new and evolving industry trends and customer priorities for BPM software solutions. There were 457 responses across North America and Europe, from industries such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, not for profit, construction and government. The majority of these respondents (63%) represented mid-sized or mid-market businesses – and best-in-breed budgeting and forecasting was the most-sought BPM solution.

A previously mentioned industry trend is the growing importance of scenario modeling. Organizations use scenario modeling to create multiple different budgeting or forecasting possibilities based on internal or economic factors. With BudgetPak’s scenario modeling capabilities, users can configure their budgeting and forecasting environment to be as controlled or flexible as needed. BudgetPak also offers a predictive analytics approach which automatically computes trends based on historical data allowing for multiple versions.

“XLerant’s BudgetPak solution makes it truly effortless to set up and maintain different scenarios,” said Dr. Bob Rood, VP for Business Affairs at Daemen College. “Customer Support is always available to walk you through everything you need to consider, such as different approach methods, how to adjust your driving forces behind each scenario, and getting the most out of reporting. It’s critical to be able to evaluate potential changes quickly and plan accordingly.”

A replay of the survey results webinar can be viewed here. For more information about Ease-of-Use and why it is relevant for evaluating budgeting software, download our Budgeting Brief: Calculating the ROI of Ease-of-Use.

