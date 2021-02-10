XP Sports™ Launches Partnership With Top-Ranked Fortnite® Player Ship

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Sports™ (www.xpsports.com), a gaming supplement brand that supports mental focus and amplifies clarity, has announced the launch of a new partnership with the gamer Ship. The Buffalo, New York native, signed a one-year partnership contract with XP Sports™ in January 2021.

Ship has been streaming full-time since March 2018. To date, he has more than 22,000 wins and over 200,000 kills. Ship used to stream on Mixer and had over 600,000 followers and more than 10 million total views for his streams. He currently streams on Twitch® and is also active on his social channels.

When it comes to E-Sports, XP Sports™ knows that the competition is relentless and the margin for error is razor-thin. That’s why XP Sports™ gaming energy supplements are engineered to enhance the gaming experience. All XP Sports™ formulations are scientifically developed for gamers to support eye health, boost alertness, energy, and focus. By delivering specific benefits sought after by today’s E-Sports players, XP Sports is confident it’ll be a staple of any serious gamer’s routine.

The wide variety of products that XP Sports™ has to offer are why I am so confident they'll succeed in this space,” Ship said. “While I love XP's caffeinated products, I appreciate the fact that they offer non-stimulant products that I can use at any time of day.”

Since the gaming energy supplement brand is committed to helping gamers focus on winning, Ship’s drive and determination to be the best made him an ideal partner for XP Sports™. As part of the partnership, Ship will be doing five hours of sponsored streaming per month. As of January 2021, Ship has almost 83,000 followers on Twitch®, 58,000 subscribers and nearly 1.4 million total views on YouTube®, 53,500 followers on Twitter, and close to 28,000 Instagram® followers.

“When XP Sports™ was seeking out stars in the E-Sports space to work with, Ship’s dominance immediately came to mind,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the XP Sports™ brand. “We want XP Sports™ users to see what Ship has been able to accomplish, including his recent milestone of 22,000 wins, understand that it was fueled by XP Sports™ and start to gravitate towards our brand.”

XP Sports™ is excited to bring their unique product assortment to the gaming and ESports space. The XP Sports™ product line consists of Boost Pre-Game Powders and Boost Energy Drinks in Sour Lime Pucker Face and Rainbow Candy flavors, Gummies in a Sour Citrus Jujube flavor, and Zero-Lag Supplements, which deliver a 2:1 ratio of instant to sustained-release caffeine. XP Sports™ supplements are available for purchase on xpsports.com, Amazon.com, and at select retailers.

About XP Sports™

XP Sports™ is a gaming and esports supplement brand based in Oakville, Canada. Launched in 2020, the brand saw a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for the unique needs that arise in the gaming arena.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as XP Sports™, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. XP Sports™ was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

