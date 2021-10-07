Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPO Joins Lean & Green Initiative

10/07/2021 | 09:17am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has joined the Lean & Green National Project in Spain as part of the European initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions in supply chains. The initiative is being coordinated in Spain by the Association of Consumer Packaged Goods Companies (AECOC).

As a participant in Lean & Green, XPO has committed to developing an action plan to reduce CO2 emissions from its business activities in Spain by 20% over a maximum of five years. In addition to providing a common framework for CO2 reduction, Lean & Green encourages collaboration between all parties involved in supply chain operations, including shippers, carriers and warehouse operators.

Massimo Marsili, managing director - southern Europe and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said, "At XPO, we value Lean & Green as a way to contribute to the decarbonization of transport solutions, together with our customers and suppliers. This initiative aligns with our ongoing sustainability measures, such as the modernization of our fleet, the use of alternative fuels and renewable energies, and efficient energy consumption".

In addition to Spain, Lean & Green is also active in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Disclaimer

Xpo Logistics Europe SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aBritish industry calls for govt action on energy prices, supply
RE
04:37aARCHER LIMITED : Share capital increase – vesting of restricted stock units
PU
04:37aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : “Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Online Plant Tour” Now accepting new school organizations!
PU
04:37aBECHTLE : Sustainable IT service management with SmartNow.
PU
04:37aMLP S A : North Coast continues its business relationship with MLP Group
PU
04:37aBREMBO S P A : TO BECOME OFFICIAL PARTNER IN BRAKING SYSTEMS OF GRAN TURISMO™ 7 FOR PLAYSTATION® CONSOLES
PU
04:37aIMPROVED SUPERVISION OF PENSION COSTS AND CHARGES, AND OF DEFINED CONTRIBUTION RISK MANAGEMENT : EIOPA issues two supervisory opinions
PU
04:37aAIRBUS : Weather satellite MetOp-SG B rockets ahead
PU
04:37aAIRBUS : The first "B" model of the next generation polar orbiting weather satellite series MetOp-SG has received its rocket ...
PU
04:36aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Copper analysts reset outlook on China's dual demand ructions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell flags $400 million hurricane hit, but boost from soaring prices
2Twitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 billion
3HOLCIM : Buy rating from Barclays
4TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
5Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

HOT NEWS