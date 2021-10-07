XPO Joins Lean & Green Initiative

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has joined the Lean & Green National Project in Spain as part of the European initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions in supply chains. The initiative is being coordinated in Spain by the Association of Consumer Packaged Goods Companies (AECOC).

As a participant in Lean & Green, XPO has committed to developing an action plan to reduce CO2 emissions from its business activities in Spain by 20% over a maximum of five years. In addition to providing a common framework for CO2 reduction, Lean & Green encourages collaboration between all parties involved in supply chain operations, including shippers, carriers and warehouse operators.

Massimo Marsili, managing director - southern Europe and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said, "At XPO, we value Lean & Green as a way to contribute to the decarbonization of transport solutions, together with our customers and suppliers. This initiative aligns with our ongoing sustainability measures, such as the modernization of our fleet, the use of alternative fuels and renewable energies, and efficient energy consumption".

In addition to Spain, Lean & Green is also active in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Switzerland and The Netherlands.