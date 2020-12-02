Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

XPO Logistics fleet investments in France focus on sustainability, safety and efficiency

12/02/2020 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has made significant investments in its road fleet in France, including the purchase of 80 IVECO S-Way 460 alternative fuel tractors. The new units, which use liquified natural gas (LNG), replace older diesel tractors in the company's less-than-truckload fleet. XPO's road fleet in France now includes more than 250 LNG vehicles.

In addition, XPO invested in 500 vehicles manufactured by Renault Trucks, including tractor-trailers and straight trucks with Euro VI-compliant engines, the strictest diesel standard for emissions control. The vehicles replace older equipment in the company's full truckload and less-than-truckload fleets in France and feature the latest technologies for driver safety and comfort.

Jean-Emmanuel Mongnot, managing director, transport - France, XPO Logistics, said, 'Our ongoing investments in greener supply chains are an important part of our strategy as a sustainable business. We will continue to partner with industry suppliers to ensure that our customers have access to the latest developments in transport efficiency and safety.'

Currently, XPO is deploying Goodyear Drive-Over-Reader technology in eight of its transport hubs in France. The ground-mounted sensors, which measure tyre pressure, tread depth, axle load and vehicle weight, are designed to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs and proactively reduce tyre-related accidents.

Disclaimer

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Declares Dividends
AQ
06:02aGLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aCHARLES & COLVARD LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Alice D. Laberge to retire from Royal Bank of Canada's Board of Directors
AQ
06:02aEXPERIAN : Experts Predict COVID-Related Scams to Continue Into 2021
BU
06:02aREGIS : reg; Announces Brand-Centric Reorganization and Positions Itself for Growth Under New CEO and President
BU
06:02aActasys Announces $5M Venture Capital Funding To Commercialize Automotive Sensor Cleaning System
BU
06:02aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : Launches Definitive Feasibility Study for Concentrate Operations
BU
06:02aEmerita Capital and EQM Indexes Release New Blockchain White Paper
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
4S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
5No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ