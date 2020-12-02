XPO Logistics fleet investments in France focus on sustainability, safety and efficiency

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has made significant investments in its road fleet in France, including the purchase of 80 IVECO S-Way 460 alternative fuel tractors. The new units, which use liquified natural gas (LNG), replace older diesel tractors in the company's less-than-truckload fleet. XPO's road fleet in France now includes more than 250 LNG vehicles.

In addition, XPO invested in 500 vehicles manufactured by Renault Trucks, including tractor-trailers and straight trucks with Euro VI-compliant engines, the strictest diesel standard for emissions control. The vehicles replace older equipment in the company's full truckload and less-than-truckload fleets in France and feature the latest technologies for driver safety and comfort.

Jean-Emmanuel Mongnot, managing director, transport - France, XPO Logistics, said, 'Our ongoing investments in greener supply chains are an important part of our strategy as a sustainable business. We will continue to partner with industry suppliers to ensure that our customers have access to the latest developments in transport efficiency and safety.'

Currently, XPO is deploying Goodyear Drive-Over-Reader technology in eight of its transport hubs in France. The ground-mounted sensors, which measure tyre pressure, tread depth, axle load and vehicle weight, are designed to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs and proactively reduce tyre-related accidents.

