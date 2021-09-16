Log in
XR Association : Names Stephanie Montgomery Vice President, Research and Best Practices, Promotes Chadwick and O'Hara to Vice Presidents

09/16/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Today, the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the growing ecosystem of the XR technology companies powering virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, named Stephanie Montgomery as its Vice President, Research and Best Practices.

Montgomery joins XRA with more than twenty years of experience engaged in industry trade association and standards development work. She has a proven record of successfully shaping and guiding programs from inception to maturity.

Montgomery joins XRA from the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) where she served as VP, Technology and Standards. During her time with TIA she managed 70 committees and 1100 member volunteers to build standards in complex areas including data center design, 4G interoperability, and public safety private radio communications. Her deep knowledge of the intricacies of standards development is a valuable asset as XRA works to deepen its research, establish best practices and bring the promise of XR to life for billions of people.

“We’re excited to have Stephanie on our team,” said XRA CEO Elizabeth Hyman, “As XR technology continues to evolve, it’s critical that our industry works together to develop and implement best practices that promote responsible development and use of immersive technologies. Stephanie’s experience in driving research, data and technical knowledge in the telecom industry are skill sets that will prove invaluable to this effort.”

The Montgomery hiring builds on the last two years of growth for XRA, which included the addition and recent promotions of Vice President of Industry Relations Laura Chadwick and Vice President of Public Policy Joan O’Hara. Chadwick and O’Hara were brought on in 2020 as senior director of industry relations and senior director of public policy respectively and promoted to their current roles in 2021. Chadwick will now focus on expanding XRA’s membership, developing partnerships, and overseeing its marketing and event strategies.

“I am thrilled to be working with this team of extraordinary people,” said Montgomery. “This is a can’t-miss opportunity to work alongside the XR industry as it brings this life-changing technology to market and tackles some tough questions and challenges.”

ABOUT THE XR ASSOCIATION

The XR Association promotes the dynamic global growth of the XR industry, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed-reality, and future immersive technology. XRA is leading the way for the responsible development and adoption of XR by convening stakeholders, developing best practices and research, and advocating on behalf of our members and the greater XR industry.

The XR Association represents the broad ecosystem of the XR industry including headset manufacturers, technology platforms, component and peripheral companies, internet infrastructure companies, enterprise solution providers, and corporate end-users. The founders of XRA are Google, HTC Vive, Microsoft, Oculus from Facebook, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. To learn more about XRA membership, visit xra.org/joinus.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS