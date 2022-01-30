Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed XSwap Protocol (XSP) token on December 4, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XSP/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xsp/usdt/#usd

Figure 1: XSwap Protocol (XSP) was listed on LBank Exchange

If the Bitcoin could be considered as the 1st generation of crypto, Ethereum as the 2nd, then XDC (XinFin) Network is believed by many to be the 3rd generation. As the first AMM (Automated Market Maker) on XDC Network, a hybrid blockchain platform built to modernize the global trade and finance sector, XSwap Protocol is here to connect all XRC20 tokens in its platform. Its native XSP token was listed on LBank Exchange, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing XSwap Protocol

XSwap is a fully decentralized open-source exchange for XRC20 tokens and is built on the XDC Network. It's the first AMM on XDC Network and allows all customers to Swap & Earn inside secured pools.

With a vision of providing many emerging projects under the XDC Network the opportunity to enter the market directly after the completion of the development period, XSwap aims to connect all XRC20 tokens in its platform and allow swappers to swap and earn from XSP ecosystem. Developers of XSwap will also create an Android APP to facilitate easy use and navigation of its platform, and all other XDC DApps.

Tokenomics of XSP

XSP is XSwap's native cryptocurrency that is used throughout the blockchain with the utilities such as payments, farming, voting and staking. The total supply of XSP is 13 billion (i.e. 13,000,000,000), 10% of it was provided for team and founders, 23% was for token sale (unsold tokens are burned), 20% is provided for partnerships and listings, and the rest 47% is for the XSP ecosystem.

XSwap has allocated 37% of total supply into staking and farming rewards ecosystem. XSP staking will be launched in a secured pool between Nov. to Dec. depending on the development of its pools, profits will be instant and stakers will be able to unstake at any time. Farming ecosystem will be live after the official launch of XSP Swap, rewards are claimed by whosoever has the biggest balance during farming period which is between 1 to 3 weeks depending on the rewards to be earned.

The XSP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on December 4, 2021, investors who are interested in XSwap Protocol investment can easily buy and sell XSP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of XSP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

