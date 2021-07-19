XT Energy : Letter from Friedman LLP (Form 8-K)

July 13, 2021
Office of the Chief Accountant
Securities and Exchange Commission
460 Fifth Street N. W.
Washington, DC 20549
Re: XT Energy Group, Inc.
Commission File Number [0-54520]
Dear Sirs:
We have received a copy of, and are in agreement with, the statements being made by XT Energy Group, Inc. in Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated July 13, 2021 and captioned 'Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.'
We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.
Sincerely,
Very truly yours,
Friedman LLP
