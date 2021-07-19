Log in
XT Energy : Letter from Friedman LLP (Form 8-K)

07/19/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
July 13, 2021

Office of the Chief Accountant

Securities and Exchange Commission

460 Fifth Street N. W.

Washington, DC 20549

Re: XT Energy Group, Inc.

Commission File Number [0-54520]

Dear Sirs:

We have received a copy of, and are in agreement with, the statements being made by XT Energy Group, Inc. in Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated July 13, 2021 and captioned 'Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.'

We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.

Sincerely,

Very truly yours,

Friedman LLP

Disclaimer

XT Energy Group Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 17:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
