XT Energy : Letter from Friedman LLP (Form 8-K)

July 13, 2021

Office of the Chief Accountant

Securities and Exchange Commission

460 Fifth Street N. W.

Washington, DC 20549

Re: XT Energy Group, Inc.

Commission File Number [0-54520]

Dear Sirs:

We have received a copy of, and are in agreement with, the statements being made by XT Energy Group, Inc. in Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K dated July 13, 2021 and captioned 'Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.'

We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the foregoing report on Form 8-K.

Sincerely,

Very truly yours,

Friedman LLP