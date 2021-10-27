Xandr Furthers Integrations with Industry IDs and Advances Proprietary Modelled and Contextual Solutions

Xandr’s identity portfolio includes integrations with LiveRamp, netID and Unified ID 2.0 as well as first-party data activation solutions, contextual and modeled solutions offerings

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, today announced investments which expand its portfolio of identity offerings. Earlier this year, Xandr announced a multi-faceted approach to balance customers’ advertising needs and consumer privacy, and has now delivered several addressability solutions through integrations with LiveRamp (NYSE:Ramp), netID and Unified ID 2.0, as well as publisher first-party data activation solutions, contextual and modelled capabilities.

Facilitating addressability through consumer-consented data is a key component that Xandr has made strides on. Through Xandr’s collaboration with LiveRamp, Xandr this year launched end-to-end support for RampID on its platform. Publishers using Xandr’s Monetize SSP have started to use RampIDs in their monetization strategies and have seen positive indications. Agencies and marketers are also beginning alpha tests for RampID capabilities on Xandr’s Invest DSP, which include data onboarding, targeting and measurement. Xandr and LiveRamp are also expanding their relationship in other ways, including LiveRamp becoming a partner on Xandr Curate, the platform for monetizing data through curated deals. Travis Clinger, SVP, addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp comments: “Our mission has always been to make it safe and easy for our partners and customers to connect data, wherever data lives. Our continued and evolving partnership with Xandr helps make that possible programmatically, bringing the demand- and sell-sides closer together to ensure critical advertising workflows are more sustainable, efficient, and performant on a global scale. Further, Xandr's support of RampID, a high-fidelity, person-level, omnichannel identifier, takes our existing integration with them to the next level.”

First-party data will be key in the new era of advertising. Xandr has laid the foundation to roll out a suite of powerful tools which empower publishers to leverage their data assets to power relevant advertising, while still protecting the privacy needs of their users. Xandr’s publisher first-party data capabilities provide the necessary targeting, frequency management and privacy controls to enable scaled monetization across environments. Today, Xandr supports netID across multiple use cases, and continues to build upon this investment, working with netID, publishers and marketers on its platform. In 2022, Xandr will launch an enhanced Publisher ID suite providing additional capabilities, which is built to address publishers’ forward-looking needs. “Providing publishers with the right tools to successfully execute business models, while ensuring that data is properly protected and users are in full control, will be of the utmost importance in this transformational shift in advertising”, says Achim Schlosser, CTO of the European netID Foundation. “First-party data is a key building block in future of digital marketing, which needs to be both user-friendly and sustainable. For that we need strong co-operation among the industry to enable a fair and open web.”

Whilst LiveRamp and netID integrations are complete, Xandr is collaborating with the industry to ensure readiness for the broader launch of the Unified ID 2.0 integration.

Alongside these integrations Xandr has advanced its modelled and contextual solutions utilizing data science, machine learning, and contextual data to enable relevant advertising in the absence of identifiers.

Xandr has been productizing its Real Time Signals offering (RTS) which enables audience activation by using contextual signals such as hyperlocal geolocation and URL to reach audiences in identity-less environments. RTS is a differentiating, scalable way to reach our clients’ desired customers in a privacy compliant manner and Xandr recently showcased this through its work with Dentsu.

Frequency management to avoid over-exposure is a critical need for publishers and marketers. As such, Xandr has developed an inventory classification model which does not rely on cookies or device/user level identifiers. This enables Xandr to infer one brand’s ad exposure to a user based on averages in real-time and make decisions on whether or not to bid for an impression, thereby enabling platform customers to prevent consumer ad fatigue and wasted spend without reliance on user identifiers.

Xandr understands that collaboration in the industry is the best approach to solving identity. With this in mind Xandr participated in the Google FLoC trial in June and July to better understand the solution. Xandr is continuing to work across industry groups to refine and test other proposals within this, including PARAKEET.

“Xandr is focused on the development of alternative solutions for its clients. Whilst integrations are an important part of this, as is first-party data activation solutions, Xandr is also heavily focused on offering modelled and contextual solutions of its own. During this time Xandr has also been working with customers on different testing opportunities and on Xandr’s platform, buyers and sellers are now able to target, frequency cap and measure outcomes” adds Ewa Maciukiewicz, VP, Product Management, Xandr. “Whilst there is no simple solution to identity, looking ahead to 2022 Xandr is focused on scaling addressability, simplifying first-party data activation, accelerating the connection between marketers and publishers, and thinking beyond identity to drive relevant advertising in non-addressable environments.”

ABOUT XANDR

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

ABOUT LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com

ABOUT EUROPEAN NETID FOUNDATION

The European netID Foundation was founded in March 2018 by Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, ProSiebenSat.1 and United Internet with the brands WEB.DE and GMX. With an independent market solution, the foundation supports Internet offerings of all industries in implementing the new European data protection law and has created the open login standard netID for this purpose. The initiators of the foundation together reach around 50 million unique users every month and together have more than 38 million active accounts. The foundation is explicitly open for further partners and other initiatives. Further information is available at www.enid.eu.

“We are proud that our netID identifier is supported by Xandr’s end-to-end platform. This gives content providers in Europe the possibility to easily deliver personalized advertising in compliance with data protection regulations and across devices,” says Sven Bornemann, CEO of the European netID Foundation. “As well, we are very much looking forward to our partnership and warmly welcome Xandr’s Thomas Mendrina to the Publishing/Ad Sales advisory board of the European netID Foundation.”

ABOUT UNIFIED ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of broad collaboration among publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid.org will begin this role in the second half of this year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005390/en/