Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xendoo expands leadership with Director of Partnerships and Director of Operations, prepares to raise series A funding

09/30/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo, a Greater Miami Region-based fintech startup delivering intelligent automation in the online and bookkeeping space for small business owners around the world, announced today that Kristen Reineke and Andrew Bennett have joined as Director of Partnerships and Director of Operations, respectively.

The new hires on Xendoo’s leadership team come as the company begins the process to raise series A funding. Additionally, Xendoo was recently named as one of only 20 growth-stage companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2021, the largest venture capital conference in the Southeast U.S. region, to be held October 20-21.

“We are confident that the experience and talent Kristen and Andrew bring to Xendoo will allow us to scale our business even further and expertly help facilitate our growth,” says Xendoo CEO and Founder Lillian Roberts. “Our company has continued investing in talent, technology, and growth since we completed a $3.5 million seed funding round in 2019, as shown by our more than 700 percent revenue growth over a two-year period, our recent corporate office move, and newest leadership hires.”

In third-quarter 2021, Xendoo moved its headquarters to a 15,171-square-foot office space, which expanded the fast-growing company’s footprint by more than 50 percent in Fort Lauderdale's Cypress Creek area.

In her new role as Director of Partnerships at Xendoo, Reineke is responsible for building and growing strategic franchisee partnerships for the benefit of small business owners. She brings more than 20 years of online marketing, business development, partnership, and leadership experience across e-commerce industries, having served at companies such as Equifax, DentalPlans.com, and TRANZACT. Reineke holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Florida State University.

As Director of Operations, Bennett will align Xendoo’s technology platform with the needs of internal and external customers to ensure the delivery of timely and accurate monthly financials for small business owners. He has more than 20 years of experience in contributing to the growth of several notable South Florida startups and has worked as a finance/accounting director or consultant with healthcare-related companies Neocis and Carie Health, beverage artisan brand Samson & Surrey USA, and luxury brand ownership firm Luxury Brand Partners. Bennett earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Accounting from Florida International University.

About Xendoo
Based in the Greater Miami Region, Xendoo is a fast-growing fintech company dedicated to providing SMBs with financial peace of mind so small business owners can focus on doing what they do best – growing their business. Launched in 2017, Xendoo’s proprietary cloud-based bookkeeping, accounting, and tax technology platform wraps around Xero and QuickBooks Online to provide hundreds of small businesses around the world with real-time access to bookkeepers and expert CPAs that care, while delivering predictable pricing and accurate, timely, and up-to-date financials.

For more information, visit www.xendoo.com. For news and updates, follow Xendoo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT
Typhanie Stewart
STiR-Communications
PR on behalf of Xendoo
typhanie@stir-communications.com
305-407-1723 ext. 2


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aCHARLES & COLVARD LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aBlueStacks launches BlueStacks X, the world's first cloud gaming service for mobile games
GL
09:22aBlueStacks launches BlueStacks X, the world's first cloud gaming service for mobile games
GL
09:22aSouthwest Capital Bank Strengthens Its Commitment to Cannabis Businesses with NatureTrak's State-of-the-Art Compliance & Risk Management Technology
BU
09:21aSONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone for Verizon Business Customers
PR
09:20aSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
09:20aSPARTACUS ACQUISITION : NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:20aNextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:19aHARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aPAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3U.S., EU agree to work on chip supplies, tech rules, China trade
4IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start
5Diageo sees boost to margins as bars, restaurants open

HOT NEWS