Xenex : Introduces the Next Generation of Coronavirus-Killing Robots

To provide quick, effective disinfection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection for healthcare facilities, today announced the availability of LightStrike6, the highly-anticipated new version of its patented Germ-Zapping Robots.

LightStrike6 (LS6) provides the same intense germ deactivating power of current LightStrike robot models, but is more intuitive, durable, faster and smarter (with enhanced wireless reporting abilities). LightStrike robots emit high intensity bursts of broad spectrum ultraviolet (UV) light proven to deactivate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in 2 minutes, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. LightStrike robots are also proven to quickly deactivate other pathogens including Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) or staph), vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE), influenza, and other multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs). Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths. With broad spectrum UV light (200-315nm), LightStrike robots deactivate viruses and bacteria where they are most vulnerable without damaging surfaces or materials.

LightStrike robots provide a quick, effective approach to environmental disinfection that helps clients optimize cleaning time, increase throughput and improve financial outcomes. LightStrike6 includes multiple new features that have already been embraced by the first adopters, such as a rapid start disinfection cycle to enable more rooms disinfected per day, flexibility to customize room type and users, handles on both sides of the robot for improved transportation (pushing or pulling), and an updated safety cone with embedded timers.

“The world is looking for tools to help battle the coronavirus and we are humbled to be in a position to provide a technology that is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2. Being able to help healthcare facilities and other organizations safely and effectively destroy viruses and bacteria that can lurk in their facilities is important and not something we take lightly,” said Irene Hahn, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Xenex. “As our science and engineering teams worked together on the design of the LS6, we were focused on providing customers with a durable robot that would help them easily and quickly achieve their disinfection goals. The new LS6 robots are immediately available to ship to organizations battling the coronavirus, and will continue to provide outstanding germ-fighting value even after the pandemic is over.”

LightStrike robots were primarily used in hundreds of healthcare facilities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but as a result of the robot’s speed and efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, they are now deployed in office buildings, airports, schools, hotels, professional sports facilities, police stations and jails, convention centers, and other places where contamination and disease transmission is a concern. Healthcare facilities (including the Mayo Clinic and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center) and leading researchers have published more than 40 peer-reviewed studies validating the efficacy of the LightStrike robot technology, which is also in use in more than 110 Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense military hospitals. Each robot can disinfect dozens of rooms per day.

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan named Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that can cause infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray (now Piper Sandler), Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

