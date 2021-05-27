Log in
Xenex LightStrike Disinfection Robots Now Available in UK Via ESPO Framework

05/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Xenex Disinfection Services, a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions, today announced that its LightStrike disinfection robots are now available for public sector organisations in the UK via ESPO framework 263_20 for ultraviolet-C (UVC) Decontamination Systems.

ESPO is a public sector owned professional buying organisation (PBO) which provides a wide range of goods and services to public sector customers across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland via its catalogue of more than 25,000 products and over 100 procurement frameworks.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots™ quickly destroy viruses and bacteria and are used to deactivate pathogens on surfaces that are missed during the room cleaning process. The robot is designed for speed, effectiveness and ease of use, which allows trained operators to quickly disinfect rooms (including multi-patient wards) without disrupting business operations. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies validating the efficacy of the LightStrike robot disinfection technology have been published in peer-reviewed journals. The robots have been deployed in more than 800 facilities around the world, including hospitals, hotels, schools, government buildings, police stations and correctional facilities, professional sports arenas, and convention centers.

LightStrike robots emit high intensity bursts of broad spectrum ultraviolet (UV) light proven to deactivate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in 2 minutes at 1 meter, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. LightStrike robots are also proven to quickly destroy pathogens including Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA or staph), vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE), influenza, and other multi-drug resistant organisms. Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths. With bursts of broad spectrum UV light (200-315nm) generated by a pulsed xenon lamp, LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses and bacteria where they are most vulnerable without damaging surfaces or materials.

Xenex recently expanded its global presence to include a UK-based direct sales team. Organizations interested in purchasing LightStrike robots via the ESPO Framework should visit https://www.espo.org/frameworks.html or contact archana.schoeneman@xenex.com.

About Xenex
Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan named Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Xenex is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products and services that utilize its innovative, proprietary disinfection technologies to eliminate the spread of deadly pathogens that cause infectious diseases. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS