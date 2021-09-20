Former SVP & GM of Xerox Latin America Operations to Accelerate Brand Momentum

Xerox Holdings Corporation announced today the promotion of Deena LaMarque Piquion as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Xerox’s Latin America Operations, Piquion brings 20 years of experience leading sales, marketing and operations teams for industry-leading information technology companies. As CMO, Piquion will lead Xerox’s marketing functions. She will be responsible for enabling go-to-market teams to generate revenue and for building awareness and demand for Xerox’s offerings and new businesses. Piquion will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee and report to Vice Chairman and CEO, John Visentin.

Xerox Promotes Deena LaMarque Piquion to Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“As Xerox prepares for accelerated growth, we need a marketing leader with deep management expertise and a fundamental understanding of our customer and partner needs,” said Visentin. “Deena embodies both. We look forward to all the ways she will promote the Xerox brand, and the value of Xerox’s solutions and new businesses, to support the company’s transformation.”

Piquion has been serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Xerox’s Latin America Operations since 2019. Before joining Xerox, Piquion served as a Vice President and General Manager for Tech Data Corporation, owning full profit and loss responsibility for a $1 billion region while leading the successful integration of an acquired competitor. She also was recently recognized by DiversityFIRST™ as one of the Top 50 Women in Tech for 2021.

“I am honored to lead global marketing for Xerox at such an important point in its transformation,” said Piquion. “Xerox is commercializing innovation in disruptive technologies such as digital transformation, 3D printing and augmented reality. I look forward to amplifying market awareness of our broad portfolio of world-class services and continuing to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

