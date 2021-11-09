Xfinity Black Friday Deals 2021: Early Xfinity Mobile, Internet, TV & Streaming Sales Summarized by Save Bubble

Black Friday experts are reviewing all the top early Xfinity deals for Black Friday, including discounts on the Apple iPhone. Browse the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:
-
Save up to $390 on Samsung, Apple, Google & Motorola mobile phones at Xfinity.com - check the latest deals on smartphones including the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Flip3 & Fold3, iPhone SE, 12 series & 13 series, Pixel 6 & 6 Pro, moto g family models and more
-
Save up to $390 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Xfinity.com - check live prices on a wide range of Galaxy models like Z Flip3, Z Fold3, S21 Ultra, S21+, A12, A52 and more
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G models at Xfinity.com - the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a flagship model with the biggest in-screen fingerprint sensor ever and facial recognition features
-
Save on a wide selection of Apple iPhones at Xfinity.com - find the latest deals on Apple smartphones like the newest iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE and more
-
Shop the latest Apple iPhone 13 series at Xfinity.com - check live prices on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
-
Save up to $100 on Motorola smartphones at Xfinity.com - see the latest deals on one 5G ace models and moto g family models including the moto g pure, moto g stylus, moto g play and moto g power
Best Xfinity TV & Internet Deals:
Best Cell Phone Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands, including trade in options
-
Save up to $1,250 off on Apple iPhone (13, 12, SE), Pixel 6, Galaxy S21 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check Verizon’s live trade in deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to 63% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract phones at StraightTalk.com - check the latest deals on the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Galaxy A10e and more top-rated phones
-
Save up to 63% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on a wide selection of smartphones like iPhone XR, Galaxy S9, moto g play models and more
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & more Android phones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated 2021 flagship phone models
Want some more deals? Click here to shop the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005177/en/