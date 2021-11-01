Xi Jinping Continues to Attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit

On the evening of October 31, 2021, President Xi Jinping continued to attend the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit in Beijing via video link, and he mainly elaborated views on issues such as climate change, energy, and sustainable development.

Xi Jinping pointed out, climate change and energy issues are present prominent global challenges that concern the common interests of the international community and bear on the future of the Earth. The willingness and motivation of the international community to jointly cope with challenges continue to rise, and the key is to take concrete actions. First, we should adopt comprehensive and balanced policies. We must balance environmental protection and economic development, address climate change and safeguard people's livelihood. Major economies should strengthen cooperation in this regard. Second, we should fully and effectively implement the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. We should uphold the role of the UN as the main channel, follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, abide by international law, focus on effective actions, take stronger actions and enhance cooperation. Third, we must increase support for developing countries. The G20 members should take the lead in promoting and applying advanced technologies, and developed countries should also earnestly fulfill their commitments to providing funds for developing countries.

Xi Jinping emphasized, in the past 15 years, the cut of China's carbon emission intensity has greatly exceeded the climate action goals of 2020. China will successively release implementation plans and supporting measures for major areas and industries to achieve carbon peaking, and establish the "1+N" policy framework for carbon peak and carbon neutrality. China will further transform and upgrade energy and industrial structures, promote research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, support qualified places, industries, and enterprises to take the lead in reaching the peak, and contribute to addressing climate change and promoting the energy transformation.

Xi Jinping said, at present, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered multiple crises. The development achievements made by the international community over the years have been seriously eroded and developing countries are facing unprecedented challenges and tests. The COVID-19 pandemic has once again shown that all countries enjoy a shared future and intertwined interests, and form a community with a shared future for mankind. Promoting sustainable development in developing countries will benefit the people of the countries concerned, and also affect the future and destiny of the whole mankind and the Earth.

Xi Jinping emphasized, China recently has launched the Global Development Initiative and called on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote a more robust, greener and more balanced global development. The G20 should build consensus and step up actions in this regard.

First, give priority to development and act on the people-centered philosophy. All parties should take the betterment of people's well-being and realization of people's well-rounded development as the starting point and ultimate goal, place development cooperation in a more prominent position in global macro-policy coordination and the G20 agenda, and strive to address problems such as poverty and imbalanced development.

Second, stick to being action-oriented and promote practical cooperation. All sides should increase input in development, attach importance to the needs of developing countries, and strengthen cooperation in critical areas such as poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and connectivity. China hosted the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste in September this year. China stands ready to contribute more Chinese wisdom and solutions through the G20 platform.

Third, pursue mutual benefit and build partnerships. All sides should support the UN in playing a coordinating role, deepen global partnership for development, and build a global community of development with a shared future. Developed countries should earnestly honor their development assistance commitments and provide more resources for developing countries. The Global Development Initiative proposed by China will further synergize with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and jointly advance global development.

The G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration was adopted at the Summit.

Ding Xuexiang, Liu He, Yang Jiechi and others attended the activity.

Wang Yi attended the Summit in Italy as President Xi Jinping's special representative.