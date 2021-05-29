Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the 50th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Austria Diplomatic Relations Li Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

On May 28, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Austria.

Xi Jinping pointed out in his message, since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China and Austria have adhered to the principles of mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win results, driving forward the development of bilateral ties consistently. Since the two countries confirmed the establishment of a friendly strategic partnership in 2018, the bilateral relations have witnessed new development opportunities. The two countries have been deepening political mutual trust, and constantly exploring practical cooperation in various fields. During the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have helped each other, deepening the friendship between the two peoples. Xi Jinping said, I attach great importance to China-Austria relations and stand ready to work with President Van der Bellen to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation and promote the China-Austria friendly strategic partnership to new levels, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and peoples.

Van der Bellen said in his message, the establishment of a friendly strategic partnership between Austria and China is a milestone in the development of bilateral ties. Austria and China have supported each other in the fight against the pandemic, which has not only highlighted the high level of bilateral ties but also demonstrated again the importance of joining hands to tackle global challenges. China is an important partner of Austria. The two countries share great potential for exchanges and cooperation in various fields. He wishes the two countries prosperity and the two peoples happiness and health.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Li Keqiang said, China stands ready to work with Austria to take the celebration of the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand friendly exchanges, and push forward the continuous development of bilateral ties.

Kurz said in his message that he is willing to make positive contribution to the further development of Austria-China cooperation.