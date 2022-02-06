Xi Jinping Meets with Argentine President Alberto Fernández

At the noon of 6 February at the Great Hall of the People, President Xi Jinping met with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina who came to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

President Xi pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina. Over the past five decades, the two countries have always provided each other with mutual understanding and support. In the face of COVID-19, the two countries have come together in mutual support and assistance, setting a good example of solidarity and cooperation between emerging market countries. Noting that both China and Argentina are committed to a people-centered philosophy of development and that people of both countries wish to see bilateral cooperation deepened, President Xi expressed China's readiness to work together with Argentina to build on the successful experience of bilateral relations in the past 50 years to advance exchanges and cooperation across the board and usher in another 50 years of brilliant achievements in China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Xi stressed that China stands ready to work together Argentina to enhance high-level interactions and experience exchange on national governance and support each other's legitimate propositions in defense of national sovereignty, security and development interests. China is also ready to share development opportunities with Argentina, and assist with its export expansion and industrial upgrade endeavors. President Xi stressed the need for the two sides to pursue high-quality cooperation on Belt and Road, bring into full play each other complementary strengths, ensure sound implementation of existing major projects on hydro-power and railway, and deepen cooperation in areas like trade, agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure, investment, financing and COVID-19 response. While affirming the contributions the two countries' cooperation in aerospace and marine affairs has made to humanity's exploration of the outer space and vast seas, President Xi called for greater effort by the the two sides to foster new cooperation highlights in digital economy and green development. President Xi noted that he is happy to announce with President Fernández the launch of the 2022 Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation to promote active exchanges in culture, education, sports, media, youth affairs as well as local exchanges to facilitate the flow of personnel and enhance the people-to-people connectivity.

President Xi emphasized that as two developing countries, China and Argentina have extensive strategic consensus and common interests. China stands ready to coordinate closely with Argentina within such frameworks as the UN and the G20 to practice true multilateralism, improve global governance and advance the Global Development Initiative. He offered congratulations to Argentina on its assumption of the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and expressed China's readiness to work with Argentina in promoting the development of the China-CELAC Forum and building a China-LAC community with a shared future.

President Fernández said he is happy to have joined the Chinese people in celebrating the Spring Festival and witnessing the spectacular opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics. Holding deep friendship towards the Chinese people, Argentina is proud of the great achievements the two sides have made in bilateral cooperation in the past 50 years of diplomatic relations. Recalling his visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China on 4 February, President Fernández expressed great respect for all the hard work the CPC has done for the Chinese people and the great achievements it has attained. He stressed that as a friend of China, Argentina always firmly upholds the one-China policy, commits itself to deepening friendship with China, and wishes to increase experience exchange with China on national governance. He thanked China for providing large quantities of medical supplies and vaccines to Argentina at the most critical moment of its fight against COVID-19, and expressed the hope to further enhance cooperation with China in vaccines and medicine production. He noted that Argentina will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen cooperation with China in such areas as trade, agriculture and infrastructure. He welcomed more Chinese enterprises to Argentina for investment and cooperation, and noted Argentina's readiness to practice multilateralism in close coordination with China within multilateral frameworks, and play a bigger role in promoting CELAC's cooperation with China.

The two sides released a Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the People's Republic of Chin and the Republic of Argentina, and signed a series of cooperation documents including the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Argentina on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.