Xi Jinping Meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

On the morning of February 5, 2022, President Xi Jinping met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was on a visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, at the Great Hall of the People.



Xi Jinping pointed out, in recent years, China and Egypt have further consolidated political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation with lots of highlights in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership has become a model of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results between China and Arab, African and developing countries. The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. China and Egypt share the same vision and aligned strategies in safeguarding respective interests, pursuing common development, improving the well-being of people and promoting world fairness and justice. The two sides should work together and firmly march toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi Jinping stressed, the two sides should continue to render mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. China supports Egypt in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and advancing the cause of national rejuvenation. The two sides should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, continue to dovetail the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Egypt Vision 2030, advance cooperation projects such as the Suez Canal Corridor Development Project, and cooperate in the implementation of the Global Development Initiative. Last year, the two countries established the first joint production line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, which has deepened the connotation of bilateral strategic cooperation. The two sides should continue to fight the pandemic in solidarity, and China is ready to continue to provide vaccine support for Egypt and expand cooperation on joint vaccine production and others, so as to help Egypt become a vaccine production center in Africa and jointly contribute to promoting the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. The two sides should also take the lead in China-Arab and China-Africa collective cooperation, speed up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era, push for more early harvests from the "nine programs" of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and promote Africa's development and revitalization.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said, I would like to thank President Xi Jinping for inviting me to visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and I would like to thank the Chinese side for the warm and thoughtful arrangements. Last night's opening ceremony was splendid and exceptional, fully demonstrating the strength and influence of great China. Egypt and China enjoy time-honored and robust relations. The BRI has given a strong boost to Egypt's economic development. Egypt is ready to continue to take an active part in the BRI and accelerate Egypt's own development by comprehensively expanding cooperation with China in industries, industrial parks and other fields. Egypt always supports China's position on core interests and major concerns, and is willing to be a true and good friend of China and work with China to tackle various challenges. Egypt is proud of its relations with China. The Egyptian people look forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to visit Egypt at an early date after the pandemic.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others were present at the meeting.