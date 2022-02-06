Xi Jinping Meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

On the morning of February 5, 2022, President Xi Jinping met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was on a visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping pointed out, since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Kazakhstan 30 years ago, bilateral relations have been continuously scaling new levels and reached a new height of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. The dimension of China-Kazakhstan relations has gone beyond the bilateral scope and is of great significance to regional and even world peace and stability. An independent, safe, stable and prosperous Kazakhstan accords with the common interests of the Chinese and Kazakh peoples. China firmly supports Kazakhstan in safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and believes that Kazakhstan has the ability to safeguard national security and social stability. China will always be a reliable friend and faithful partner of Kazakhstan, and stands ready to help Kazakhstan maintain stability, develop its economy and improve people's well-being. China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to deepen political mutual trust, expand cooperation across the board and seek common development and revitalization. China stays committed to defending China-Kazakhstan friendship, deepening cooperation and supporting each other, so as to jointly usher in another three golden decades for the development of China-Kazakhstan relations.

Xi Jinping stressed, China and Kazakhstan have made pioneering efforts in Belt and Road cooperation with a series of implemented cooperation projects of strategic significance, which have not only brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, but also set a good example for the international community. The "single spark" initiated in Kazakhstan nine years ago has caused a "prairie fire" all over the world. The two sides should continue to focus on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, give priority to production capacity, trade, agriculture and infrastructure construction, and continuously improve the level of interconnectivity. At the same time, efforts should be made to foster new growth points in fields such as green energy, modern medical care, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital finance, and jointly build the "Green Silk Road", "Health Silk Road" and "Digital Silk Road". China is willing to deepen security cooperation with Kazakhstan, safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and in the region, strengthen communication and collaboration with other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and promote the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future. China supports Kazakhstan in doing a good job during its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Tokayev extended congratulations on China's successful hosting of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. China's development has entered a new era, and Kazakhstan is also striving to build a "new Kazakhstan". Kazakhstan cherishes its relations with China and looks forward to further strengthening synergy between the development strategies of the two sides, advancing cooperation in various fields and deepening good-neighborly and friendly relations. Kazakhstan will continue to actively support and participate in the Belt and Road cooperation, support the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping and the important initiatives proposed at the Virtual Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Central Asian Countries and China not long ago, and is willing to actively work with China on the follow-up implementation. More Chinese people are welcome to travel and study in Kazakhstan to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He expresses great thanks to China for its firm support for Kazakhstan's efforts to oppose external interference and safeguard its own security and stability. Kazakhstan will, as always, be China's friend, brother and reliable strategic partner, render China firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, and will not be influenced and distracted by external forces' attempt to sow discord. Kazakhstan hopes to continue to deepen coordination and cooperation with China within the SCO and other frameworks. Kazakhstan looks forward to President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan at an early date.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others were present at the meeting.